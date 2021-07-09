50 Odisha Villages Report Zero COVID Infections Since Outbreak

While the second wave of the deadly coronavirus swept most of the country's rural areas, 50 out of the total 107 revenue villages under Jeypore block in Odisha's Koraput district have reported zero COVID infections so far, The New Indian Express said.

The villages have not registered a single case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Grassroot Workers

Thanks to the efforts of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who have been working tirelessly to make people aware of the deadly virus. These community workers are involved in conducting regular door-to-door surveys in the villages regularly to assess villagers' health. Around 300 such workers have been engaged in COVID duty in the block.



"Regular campaigns by these grassroots workers and follow-ups on COVID patients has helped keep the infection at bay," The New Indian Express quoted Medical Officer of Ravanaguda community health centre A Chaitanya as saying.

Around 794 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jeypore block so far. Out of them, 764 have recovered and 25 are active cases. So far, three persons have died due to COVID complications in the block.

Block development officer of Jeypore SK Patnaik appreciated the efforts of the frontline warriors in keeping COVID at bay in these villages.

Overall, Odisha's cumulative pandemic caseload has surged to 9,35,136 on Friday. The state registered 61 COVID deaths, the highest so far in a single day. 2,806 new infections at 3.86% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) were reported in the state.

