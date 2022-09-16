All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
5-Year-Old Boy Becomes Indias Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational) 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

5-Year-Old Boy Becomes India's Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

India,  16 Sep 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In this case, the en-bloc kidneys were harvested from a brain-dead donor weighing less than 20 kg. According to doctors, if the donor is an adult, only one kidney is removed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A five-year-old boy recently underwent a successful en-bloc kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), making him the youngest patient in India to have gone through this procedure.

En-bloc kidney transplantation involves the transplantation of two kidneys from the same small paediatric donor and the vena cava and aorta into a single recipient. In this case, the en-bloc kidneys were harvested from a brain-dead donor weighing less than 20 kg. According to doctors, if the donor is an adult, only one kidney is removed.

16-Month-Old Becomes The Donor

The donor, in this case, was a 16-month-old baby who was declared brain dead at the AIIMS here on August 24 and donated his organs, reported NDTV.

According to Dr Manjunath Maruti Pol, Additional Professor, Department of Surgery, AIIMS, "The recipient child, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, had been suffering from chronic kidney failure for a long duration and was on haemodialysis. He immediately required a kidney transplant surgery for his survival".

The recipient was admitted on August 24 and had dialysis that evening. A cross-match was performed between two potential recipients awaiting kidney transplants, and the results were reported to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

Transplantation Procedure

According to Dr Pol, NOTTO then allocated en bloc kidneys to the 5-year-old child. On August 25, the donor's aorta and Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) were joined to the recipient's aorta and IVC, respectively.

The two ureters from the donor's kidneys were joined separately to the recipient's urinary bladder. The aorta is the most critical vessel in the middle of the body, carrying blood from the heart to all organs and the rest of the body, whereas the IVC is the largest vessel, bringing blood to the heart from all organs and the entire body.

According to the doctor, urine output began immediately following surgery. The patient was kept in the isolation ward for seven days before being released. The boy is currently off dialysis and doing well, and ready to start school.

Also Read: Pilgrims Made To Do Sit-Ups For Offering Roadside Namaz In UP, Let Go By Cops After Apology

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
En-Bloc Kidney Transplant 
Kidney Transplant 
Youngest Recipient 
Organ Donation 
AIIMS 

Must Reads

'Trees Outside Forests': US, India Launches Program To Expand Green Cover In Country By 28 Lakh Ha
5-Year-Old Boy Becomes India's Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant
'Ukraine Returnee Students Will Hamper Standards Of Indian Colleges', Says Union Govt
This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X