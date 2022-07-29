Family Of Civil Servants! 4 Siblings From UP's Lalganj District Crack UPSC Exam, Serve As IAS & IPS Officers

In a matter of immense pride to a family in the Lalganj district of Uttar Pradesh, four siblings--two brothers and two sisters--who grew up in a pretty impoverished environment have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. "What more can I asked for? I hold my head high today because of my children," a proud father.



Bringing laurels to the family, they have all become Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Anil Prakash Mishra, their father, said, "Though I was a manager at a Gramin bank, I never compromised with my children's quality of education. I wanted them to get good jobs and my children also focused on their studies," quoted News 18.

All Four Siblings Serving IAS/IPS Officers

Yogesh Mishra, the eldest of the four siblings, finished his early education in the Lalganj and then completed his engineering at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Allahabad.

Later, Mishra took a job in Noida and continued preparing for the Civil Services. He qualified for the UPSC examination in 2013 and is currently serving as an IAS officer.

Kshama Mishra, his younger sister, was also preparing for the Civil Services but unfortunately couldn't clear it during her first three attempts. However, she cracked the competition during her fourth attempt and is now an IPS officer.

Madhuri Mishra, the third sibling, finished her graduation from a college in her home town and shifted to Allahabad for her post-graduation. Later, she successfully qualified for her UPSC exams in 2014 and is currently serving as an IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre.

Lokesh Mishra, the youngest of four, had ranked 44th in the UPSC examination in 2015 and is now in the Bihar cadre.

Also Read: Forced to Have Sex With Pillow, Abuse Girls In Indore Medical College, Anti-Ragging Cells In Question