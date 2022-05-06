All section
IISc-Bangalore Develops 3D Printed Gloves To Provide Physiotherapy For Stroke Victims

Image Credit: Facebook/IISc-Bangalore and Unsplash 

Uplifting
IISc-Bangalore Develops 3D Printed Gloves To Provide Physiotherapy For Stroke Victims

Karnataka,  6 May 2022 7:06 AM GMT

The new 3D printed glove by IISc is a soft, wearable device that uses the properties of light to sense the movement of a patient's fingers or limbs.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed a 3D printed glove to help stroke victims move their hands. These gloves can help aid in long-distance physiotherapy sessions for stroke patients.

What Is The Device?

The new 3D printed glove by IISc is a soft, wearable device that uses the properties of light to sense the movement of a patient's fingers or limbs. These gloves allow individuals to control it remotely by physiotherapists over long distances, which will also allow for online physiotherapy sessions with ease.

Why Was This Device Created?

Physiotherapy is a process that requires the patients to visit the hospitals. Even though home visits by physiotherapy experts are much more ideal, it is not readily available and can prove to be expensive for some patients. In order to combat these challenges and help stroke victims with their physiotherapy, a team at IISc developed a mechanism in which customizable wearables like gloves can be designed, 3D printed, and controlled remotely.

"The product should be easy to use and must provide feedback. We wanted to develop something affordable and available to a person at all times at their convenience," said Aveek Bid, who is an associate professor at the Department of Physics, whose team developed the device, as reported by The Indian Express.

He also added that 1uantifiable feedback – for example, the units of pressure exerted while squeezing a ball or the degree of bending of a leg with any sort of knee injuries– is vital for doctors to monitor the patient, even remotely.

The team said that after being tested for stability for over 10 months, the device has not shown any loss of accuracy or sensitivity. Bid further said that the device is to be sold at around Rs 1,000. A patent for the device has also been filed and the researchers hope that the device launches soon.

Also Read: Power Of Farmers! How 5 Lakh Indian Farmers Came Together To Make A National Award Winning Film?

IISC 
3D Printed Gloves 
Stroke Victims 
Physiotherapy 

