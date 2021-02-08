Uplifting

In A First, 34 Women Commandos Inducted Into CRPF's Anti-Naxal CoBRA Unit

The women personnel will undergo strenuous pre-induction training for three months and subsequently will be embedded with CoBRA units deployed in districts of Naxal-affected states like Chhattisgarh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Feb 2021 10:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-08T16:34:29+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Times Now News

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for the first time on Saturday, February 6, inducted 34 women commandos into its specialised Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit.

Raised under the CRPF in 2009, the CoBRA unit is skilled in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare and is deployed in Naxal-affected areas. The commandos go through arduous training and are expected to have tough mental and physical attributes to tackle situations in violence-prone states.

The 34 women personnel were inducted in the unit during the 35th Raising Day of the force's 88th Mahila Battalion. Besides induction, an all-women brass band was also introduced during the event, reported Times Now.

"Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band," CRPF said in a press release.

Taking another step towards women empowerment, the 88th Mahila battalion of CRPF holds the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world.

"CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion. Notably, 88th Mahila Battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world," it added.

The women personnel will undergo strenuous training for three months and subsequently will be embedded with CoBRA units deployed in districts of Chhattisgarh like Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur.

Also Read: Karnataka To Get 'All-Woman Garuda' Team For Anti-Terror Operations

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

