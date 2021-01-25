25-Yr-Old Becomes First Woman In Andhra's Kadapa To Attend Driving School, Aspires To Be Bus Driver

A young lady from Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district desires to drive a bus and is all set to enrol in a heavy vehicle driving programme by the state road transport department.

As per media reports, 25-year-old Y Malasri attended the training held at a driving school and effortlessly drove a bus as part of her training on Saturday, January 23.

Andhra Pradesh: Woman inspires by attending bus driver training at APSRTC depot in Kadapa #APSRTC #BusDrivers #Kadapa https://t.co/ardlhduA8M — The Hans India (@TheHansIndiaWeb) January 24, 2021

She already has a light motor vehicle driving license and now she wants to be trained in driving heavy vehicles as well. Malasri, a homemaker and a mother of two, has completed a course in diesel mechanics and is now reportedly pursuing a distant degree course.



"When women can drive trains and pilot aircrafts, why can't they drive buses? Even my husband believes that any knowledge or skill comes handy in one's life, and he encouraged me to join the course after coming to know of my interest," she told The New Indian Express.

She said that if given an opportunity she would definitely like to work as a driver with the state transport department after completing the required training and obtaining a heavy license. Enthusiastic and gutsy, Malasri was dressed in jeans, shirt and scarf while driving the heavy vehicle on the streets of the town.

Though there are several light motor vehicle driving schools in the state, there is a dearth of institutions offering heavy vehicles' training as the only lorry driving school is in Vijayawada. Witnessing a rise in demand, former RTC MD M Pratap Reddy during his tenure had decided to start a driving school in every parliamentary constituency to get skilled personnel for the corporation.



