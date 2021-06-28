21-Yr-Old Abandoned With Child, This Kerala Woman Beat Odds To Become Sub-Inspector

The 31-year-old Anie Siva of Kerala has become an inspiration for all, and people are drawing immense strength and positivity from her life journey.

The single mother's journey from selling lemonade and ice cream at festive grounds, working as a door-to-door salesperson, to becoming a Sub-Inspector is proof that people are always greater than the challenges and difficult times that come their way.

A resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Siva joined as sub-inspector at the Varkala Police station on Saturday, June 26, The Indian Express reported. But she had to go through several rough patches to eventually attain a settled life for herself and her child.

Ten Years Of Journey

Siva married at the age of 21, during the first year of her college, against the wishes of her parents. After two years of marriage and having a child together, she separated from her husband.

When she returned home, her family refused to accept her and her eight-month-old child. She took refuge in her grandmother's house for a while but later rented a room.

Side by side, she completed her graduation and later pursued a Master's degree through distance learning. Despite having two degrees, Siva struggled to get regular employment, and instead ended up doing a series of contractual jobs, like selling products such as insurance policies, etc.

Later, she was informed about good profit margins that can be earned by selling lemonade and ice cream at festival grounds and tourist venues around the area, and so she started selling some.

However, she couldn't collect enough to stay at one place owing to the rent amount and changed places frequently.

Speaking to the media, Siva said she also chopped off her hair to save herself from people gawking at her. "I realised that I can live and sleep anywhere with that haircut," she added.

Life Taking Soft Turn

A relative of hers encouraged her to make a career in the police force and suggested she apply for the department examinations. Siva told the media her father also had a dream of seeing his daughter as an IPS officer.

Following that, she took out a loan to buy the study material and take the exam. "I studied very hard, and it became my mission to get a job. It's no use crying over the circumstances of our life. We have to believe in ourselves. It's not a defeat until we decide that we have lost," she told the media.

In 2016, she cleared the examination and became a civil police officer. Three years later, she cracked the departmental exam for the post of a Sub-Inspector, following which she served 18-month probation before taking the charge.

She took to social media narrating her story.

The official Facebook account of the Kerala Police also shared her story, "This is the story of a struggle. The life story of our colleague who firmly stood up to challenges."

The Sub-Inspector's story has won the hearts of people and many prominent personalities.

The inspirational story of Annie Shiva, a young mother, abandoned by her husband &family, becoming a Sub-Inspector of Police after14 years of struggle & suffering. She is from Kanjiramkulam, in my constituency,& is now an SI in Varkala Police Station: https://t.co/hX5DK0fZyy — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2021





Congratulations Annie Shiva, to show us that anything can achieve by hard work & perseverance. You get what you work hard for with a focused dream and dedicated mind which brings us closer to success. Wishing you all the best for the fearless future that you have created. pic.twitter.com/kGTd9hr7IC — Dr Prameela Devi (@Dr_PrameelaDevi) June 28, 2021

