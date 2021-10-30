All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
1,78,000 Women Apply For NDA Exam 2021 As Forces Remove Gender Barrier

Photo Credit: Businessworld

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

1,78,000 Women Apply For NDA Exam 2021 As Forces Remove Gender Barrier

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  30 Oct 2021 7:20 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

This is set to be their very first attempt at cracking the entrance exam, which is being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission at centres across the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central government reportedly received a total of 1,78,000 applications of women candidates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam 2021. The supreme court delivered a landmark decision allowing women to be inducted into the NDA on August 18, 2021. The examination is being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at different centre across India.

"Nearly 5,70,000 applications have been received, and of these 1,78,000 are women," one of the officials said.

'Step Towards Gender Equality'

Thus far, NDA was a male preserve body and women were allowed to serve in the selected branch of the Army as Short Services Commission (SSC) officers.

"As we open the portals of NDA to women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism that the Indian armed forces are known for the world over," Naravane was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times while addressing cadets at a passing out parade at the academy.

Naravane also stated that the induction of women would be the "first step towards gender equality" in the armed forces, and added that women officers will be in the same position 40 years later that he is in right now.

The Theaterisation Process Is Underway In India

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narvane said that the Army is evolving its induction process through technology upgrades to fit in changing war scenarios. He also said that the "theaterisation process" of India is underway, while reviewing officers for the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA in Pune's Khadakwalsa, which concluded amid a gala event displaying military's valour and martial power.

Women will be trained at par with the male cadets. The Khadakwasla-based training academy has a capacity of training 2000 cadets every year. However, the Army would need a different set of infrastructure to train women candidates.

Also Read: Meet Raja Chari, The Indian American Astronaut Who Will Command SpaceX's Crew-3 Mission

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Indian Army 
NDA 
Women Candidates 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X