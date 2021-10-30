1,78,000 Women Apply For NDA Exam 2021 As Forces Remove Gender Barrier

The central government reportedly received a total of 1,78,000 applications of women candidates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam 2021. The supreme court delivered a landmark decision allowing women to be inducted into the NDA on August 18, 2021. The examination is being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at different centre across India.

"Nearly 5,70,000 applications have been received, and of these 1,78,000 are women," one of the officials said.

'Step Towards Gender Equality'

Thus far, NDA was a male preserve body and women were allowed to serve in the selected branch of the Army as Short Services Commission (SSC) officers.

"As we open the portals of NDA to women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism that the Indian armed forces are known for the world over," Naravane was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times while addressing cadets at a passing out parade at the academy.

Naravane also stated that the induction of women would be the "first step towards gender equality" in the armed forces, and added that women officers will be in the same position 40 years later that he is in right now.

The Theaterisation Process Is Underway In India

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narvane said that the Army is evolving its induction process through technology upgrades to fit in changing war scenarios. He also said that the "theaterisation process" of India is underway, while reviewing officers for the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA in Pune's Khadakwalsa, which concluded amid a gala event displaying military's valour and martial power.

Women will be trained at par with the male cadets. The Khadakwasla-based training academy has a capacity of training 2000 cadets every year. However, the Army would need a different set of infrastructure to train women candidates.

