Caste discrimination
16-Year-Old From Patna Turns Vaccine Champion, Sets Example For Other Community Members

Image Credit: Save the Children

Uplifting
From our friends at Save the Children

16-Year-Old From Patna Turns Vaccine Champion, Sets Example For Other Community Members

Save the Children

Writer: Save the Children

Save the Children

Save the Children

NGO

Save the Children is India's leading independent child rights' NGO, which works in 18 states of the country.

See article by Save the Children

Bihar,  14 Feb 2022 1:21 PM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Along with his peers, he has sensitized the slum community on child labour and child marriage issues with significant success.

At 16, Krishna Kumar is a champion of social causes and lives life by setting an example. He lives with his parents, sister, and grandmother in Ketari Mohalla slum in Patna. His father used to run a sugarcane stall but due to an injury, he has been bedridden for some time. Given the vulnerable economic conditions of the family, Krishna started helping in running the sugarcane stall.

His association with Save the Children dates back to 2018. Along with his peers, he has sensitized the slum community on child labour and child marriage issues with significant success. He was also a part of a child delegation which put forth their demands before various political parties for including child rights in the Bihar election manifesto in 2019.

Last year during the COVID-19 second wave, Save the Children, India provided people in Krishna's slum information on COVID safety measures and COVID appropriate behaviour through various digital platforms (YouTube videos, tele-calling, online training, WhatsApp messages, Zoom meeting/training etc).People were also made aware of COVID-19 vaccinations and the rumours and misinformation associated with it. Children were also made aware of COVID-appropriate behaviour, safety measures and vaccines through online quiz contests, painting competitions, online training etc. Krishna actively participated in all the programs. After getting his family vaccinated, he persuaded 62 people in his neighbourhood to get vaccinated.

While he spent last year convincing the adults in his slum to get the vaccine, the child champion got his first COVID-19 shot in January after the Government of India rolled out vaccination for the 15-18 age group this year. Now, his mission is to make his peers get the vaccine shot.

Also Read: Kin Of 22-Year-Old Nurse Donate Organs After Declared Brain-Dead

