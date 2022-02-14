16-Year-Old From Patna Turns Vaccine Champion, Sets Example For Other Community Members

At 16, Krishna Kumar is a champion of social causes and lives life by setting an example. He lives with his parents, sister, and grandmother in Ketari Mohalla slum in Patna. His father used to run a sugarcane stall but due to an injury, he has been bedridden for some time. Given the vulnerable economic conditions of the family, Krishna started helping in running the sugarcane stall.

His association with Save the Children dates back to 2018. Along with his peers, he has sensitized the slum community on child labour and child marriage issues with significant success. He was also a part of a child delegation which put forth their demands before various political parties for including child rights in the Bihar election manifesto in 2019.

Last year during the COVID-19 second wave, Save the Children, India provided people in Krishna's slum information on COVID safety measures and COVID appropriate behaviour through various digital platforms (YouTube videos, tele-calling, online training, WhatsApp messages, Zoom meeting/training etc).People were also made aware of COVID-19 vaccinations and the rumours and misinformation associated with it. Children were also made aware of COVID-appropriate behaviour, safety measures and vaccines through online quiz contests, painting competitions, online training etc. Krishna actively participated in all the programs. After getting his family vaccinated, he persuaded 62 people in his neighbourhood to get vaccinated.

While he spent last year convincing the adults in his slum to get the vaccine, the child champion got his first COVID-19 shot in January after the Government of India rolled out vaccination for the 15-18 age group this year. Now, his mission is to make his peers get the vaccine shot.

