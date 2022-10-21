15-Year-Old Takes Jharkhand's Forgotten Art Form To Global Levels Through Films

"Natok", a film that is being widely talked about in the international circles of moviemakers, is a creation inspired by the forgotten traditional art form of Chhau from India. The work of a father-daughter duo, this movie takes viewers through an unforgettable journey of reviving Jharkhand's traditions and cultures.

Their efforts into the same paid off, with the 15-year-old Shubhanshi Chakraborty bagging the award for best direction for 'Natok' at the Busan New Wave Short Film Festival 2022. As the only film from India to have made the mark at the Short Film Festival, Shubhanshi talks to the Logical Indian about the overwhelming reactions and her future plans to revive many more of such Indian art forms lost within time.

Drama With A Touch Of Reality

Natok, which translates to drama, takes us through the naivety of a young boy from the village who attempts to comprehend the dichotomy of the multiple roles a human plays in life. Within this narrative, they have blended in the Chhau folk-dance form, which has been practised in the rural areas of Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha since the 18th century.

Taking up this script written by her father, Shubhasish Chakraborty, Shubhanshi executed the dream project of 'Natok', which took the art form of "Chhau" to a global level. The 15-year-old film studies student grew up in a family that strongly believed in the idea of individual social responsibility. Rather than waiting for someone to bring about a change, they decided to do something for society with the little that they had.

Her father adopted a tribal village in Jharkhand and worked tirelessly toward their community development. Standing by his side and watching his efforts transform a community impacted her immensely. From thereon, she took it upon herself to tell the story about the talented rural community to the world. Through the film, she reflected upon the nuances of tribal life with the colours of their festivities alongside their struggles.

Laurels And Recognition Continue To Pour In

Talking to The Logical Indian, she says that she has always been moved by their notion of life, festivals, and rituals. "I am currently in the process of doing a Cultural Mapping for the country…Our film "Natok" had chosen Chhau as an art form, and like Chhau, there are many art forms which need attention and support. I will be choosing another such art form for my next project", she added.

As someone who has always believed in movies to be change enablers, the recognition that "Natok" received has further reinforced it. The movie, apart from bagging awards at the Busan New Wave International Short Film Festival, also received recognition at the Indo-French International Film Festival.

Each laurel that the movie received was seen as the win of an art form that was slowly fading with time, and she was beyond delighted that the message she wanted to spread was getting stronger with each step.

