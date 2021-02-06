'God Has Given Us Everything, We Should Help Others': 12-Yr-Old Jammu Girl Donates Earnings To Battle COVID-19

In a heartwarming gesture, a 12-year-old girl from Jammu has stepped up and donated ₹1.11 lakh which she had reportedly earned through her singing video that went viral on video-sharing platform YouTube.

According to Hindustan Times, Guhika Sachdeva donated her earning to Government Medical College Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma to strengthen their efforts to fight COVID-19 and to provide necessary help to the economically disadvantaged patients.

Reports state that the teenager had posted her singing video on Youtube in November, 2020. The video went viral, garnering a massive response from internet users.

"During the lockdown, I saw migrant labourers walking thousands of kilometre and my heart really sank on seeing them travelling without food and water," Guhika said while hoping that her contribution will ensure timely help to the needy.

Speaking on what prompted her decision, Guhika said that her grandfather and her father inspired her to take the step. She also urged others to join hands and extend help especially in the times of distress. "If God has given us everything then we should also help others."

Appreciating the concern and thoughtfulness of the girl, Dr Sharma said that she is a role model for the youth as well as the society.

"Our committee members will also contribute to this noble cause" the doctor added.

A Twelve year old Jammu girl, Guhika Sachdev, has set an example for others to follow by donating Rs 1.11 lakh, which she earned by sharing her singing video on Youtube.Guhika donated the amount to Dr. Sharma, Principal GMC Jammu, for Corona virus and to help the needy patients. pic.twitter.com/ccigcTtsxE — The State Sentinel (@state_sentinel) February 6, 2021

Also Read: Lucknow Lawyer Pouloumi Pavini Shukla Makes It To 'Forbes' List For Educating Orphans

