Uplifting

'God Has Given Us Everything, We Should Help Others': 12-Yr-Old Jammu Girl Donates Earnings To Battle COVID-19

Guhika Sachdeva donated ₹1.11 lakh which she had earned through her singing video that went viral on video-sharing platform YouTube.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   6 Feb 2021 8:41 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Rajath
God Has Given Us Everything, We Should Help Others: 12-Yr-Old Jammu Girl Donates Earnings To Battle COVID-19

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

In a heartwarming gesture, a 12-year-old girl from Jammu has stepped up and donated ₹1.11 lakh which she had reportedly earned through her singing video that went viral on video-sharing platform YouTube.

According to Hindustan Times, Guhika Sachdeva donated her earning to Government Medical College Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma to strengthen their efforts to fight COVID-19 and to provide necessary help to the economically disadvantaged patients.

Reports state that the teenager had posted her singing video on Youtube in November, 2020. The video went viral, garnering a massive response from internet users.

"During the lockdown, I saw migrant labourers walking thousands of kilometre and my heart really sank on seeing them travelling without food and water," Guhika said while hoping that her contribution will ensure timely help to the needy.

Speaking on what prompted her decision, Guhika said that her grandfather and her father inspired her to take the step. She also urged others to join hands and extend help especially in the times of distress. "If God has given us everything then we should also help others."

Appreciating the concern and thoughtfulness of the girl, Dr Sharma said that she is a role model for the youth as well as the society.

"Our committee members will also contribute to this noble cause" the doctor added.

Also Read: Lucknow Lawyer Pouloumi Pavini Shukla Makes It To 'Forbes' List For Educating Orphans

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian