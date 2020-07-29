MP: 117-Year-Old Woman Among 4 Centenarians Felicitated By IT Dept For Paying Taxes Regularly

In a heartwarming gesture, four centenarians, all women which included a 117-year-old were felicitated by the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh for paying income tax regularly.

The felicitation programme was conducted through video conference on Monday, July 27, with officials visiting the women at their places in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to honour them, reported Outlook India.

The department honoured Girija Bai Tiwari (117) from Bina in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, Ishwaribai Lulla (103) and Kanchan Bai (100) from Indore, and Beena Rakshit (100) from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh for paying their taxes regularly, according to the officials.

Clearing the air if 117-year-old Girija Bai Tiwari could be the oldest taxpayer in the world, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) A K Chauhan said, "I am not sure about it, but she is certainly the oldest in the two states as per the PAN card record. She is definitely one of the oldest taxpayers in the country."

Reportedly, Girija Bai Tiwari's date of birth on her PAN (permanent account number) card is written as April 15, 1903. She is the widow of a freedom fighter late Siddhanth Tiwari and she receives a pension from the state government.

"As a part of income tax foundation day celebration, various programmes were conducted on July 27 which includes felicitation of centenarian taxpayers, opening of two new Aayakar Sewa Kendra (ASK) at Morena and Balaghat, felicitation of top performers of the year in various fields within the department etc," Chauhan said.

