11/7 Blasts Rendered This Mumbai CA Paraplegic, But Not His Dreams

It was like any other day when Chirag Chauhan was returning home from work while pursuing his Chartered Accountancy (CA) articleship. But while on his way back, his life took a sudden turn.



It was July 11, 2006, when a series of explosions ripped through local trains on Western Railway in Mumbai. Before Chirag could sense anything, he was already lying amid hordes of injured people at Santacruz. He recalls opening his eyes in a derailed coach and feeling absolutely numb below his waist, The Times of India reported.



The then 21-year-old aspiring Chartered Account had suffered a debilitating spinal cord injury, leaving him paraplegic for life. Chirag had spent the next three months in various hospitals as he tried to come to terms with this new reality.

'Not Losing Hope' Attitude

However, Chirag did not let the disability overpower his dreams. His wish of expanding the business has come true on the same day that has had an enormous impact on his life. But he sees it as a day that has driven him to work harder, not as a day that has left him wheelchair-bound. With a much larger office space now, he is set to fly much higher.



"I often wondered, during those initial months, why did I have to suffer so much. The physiotherapy sessions used to be wearying as I learnt to sit up straight and manage my body," he told TOI, adding that his mother was a constant pillar of support throughout the whole journey.



Chauhan's daily routine comprised eight hours of physiotherapy and six hours of studying during the initial three years. After completing his degree, he got a job at an MNC. But that did not provide much relief. The company was located 25 km away from his house. So eventually, he left the job and joined a bank.



Aspiring to start his firm, Chauhan then opened a small office along with little staff in 2012. "I had no clients as I moved from a corporate job," he told TOI. But after putting in all his efforts, clients started pouring in steadily. Later, Chauhan got his car customised and travelled all over the country.



During Covid times, he conducted virtual taxation services on his platform. "The portal gets 1000 hits daily and also has an app," he told TOI.

