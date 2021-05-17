In a kind gesture, an 11-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi stepped up to donate her savings of nearly ₹2,000 to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in an attempt to strengthen the state's fight against the virus.

The Times of India reported that N Ridhana spent four long years to save the amount from her allocated pocket money. She wanted to use her savings to help in her father's treatment who was suffering from heart disease. Last year, however, he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

A class VII student, Ridhana, said that she did not want any other child to lose their parent while handing over the sum to the authorities.

"My husband earned 25,000 a month. He suffered from heart ailments. Ridhana realised that his treatment was expensive and gave her little savings to him for his treatment after he returned home from the hospital. but he suffered a cardiac arrest at home last February and breathed his last," said Ridhana'a mother, Amutha.

The family led a comfortable life before the sole breadwinner succumbed to the ailments. Two of them, Ridhana and Amutha had been struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic. The rent of their apartment is being provided by Amutha's father who works as a daily wage worker and the girl's school fees have been running due for a long time. Nonetheless, the young girl, moved by the sufferings of people who have lost their family members to COVID, decided to put humanity first and donate to save lives.

Last week, a story about a 7-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu donating his savings to the CM's Relief Fund surfaced. The boy had been saving up to buy a bicycle. But seeing the suffering all round, he decided to donate his savings. Moved by his gesture, Chief Minister MK Stalin decided to gift him a bicycle.

Also Read: India Received 13,496 Oxygen Cylinders, 5.3 Lakh Remdesivir Vials As Foreign Aid: Govt



