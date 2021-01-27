Uplifting

Tamil Nadu: 105-Year-Old Woman Farmer From Coimbatore Awarded Padma Shri

Pappammal is still physically active and looks after her field in Thekkampatti, a village situated on the banks of river Bhavani.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   27 Jan 2021 12:18 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Tamil Nadu: 105-Year-Old Woman Farmer From Coimbatore Awarded Padma Shri

Image Credits: janamtv.com

Pappammal from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is among 10 personalities who were conferred with the Padma Shri on the 72nd Republic Day.

At 105, Pappammal is still physically active and looks after her field in Thekkampatti, a village situated on the banks of river Bhavani.

It amazes everyone to know that Pappammal still continues to organically cultivate millets, pulses, and vegetables across her 2.5-acre field. A role model for many generations, Pappammal was congratulated by DMK President MK Stalin. "It is heart-warming to see Tamil icons recognised for their contributions," Stalin tweeted.

Pappammal was also appreciated by cricketer VVS Laxman who took to Twitter to congratulate her.

Pappammal's Journey

Pappammal was interested in agricultural practices from an early age. After losing her parents in childhood, she was raised by her paternal grandmother in Thekkampatti -where she still continues to do farming.

She lost her husband a decade ago and has three daughters, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Her grandson, R Balasubramanian, who also works as a farmer, considers her a boon for the family.

Balasubramanian shares, "Of course, I learnt everything from her. I've seen her work on the farm since I was a child and from class 10 until now I'm farming," as reported by The Hindustan Times.

In her initial days, Pappammal saved money by selling snacks and beverages from a provisional shop which she had inherited from her grandmother.

After saving some money, she bought 10 acres of land to cultivate pulses and corn. Her family members do not recall a single day when she has not worked. Her day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am, she could be spotted in the field working where she continues to work until the afternoon.

Also, she has been associated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in its education and other related activities in the past. According to her family members, her active lifestyle and food habits keep her healthy at this age.

Also Read: Jindal Steel And Power Launches Primary Eye Health Services For Truck Drivers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian