Tamil Nadu: 105-Year-Old Woman Farmer From Coimbatore Awarded Padma Shri

Pappammal from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is among 10 personalities who were conferred with the Padma Shri on the 72nd Republic Day.



At 105, Pappammal is still physically active and looks after her field in Thekkampatti, a village situated on the banks of river Bhavani.

It amazes everyone to know that Pappammal still continues to organically cultivate millets, pulses, and vegetables across her 2.5-acre field. A role model for many generations, Pappammal was congratulated by DMK President MK Stalin. "It is heart-warming to see Tamil icons recognised for their contributions," Stalin tweeted.

Pappammal was also appreciated by cricketer VVS Laxman who took to Twitter to congratulate her.



Pappammal's Journey

Pappammal was interested in agricultural practices from an early age. After losing her parents in childhood, she was raised by her paternal grandmother in Thekkampatti -where she still continues to do farming.

She lost her husband a decade ago and has three daughters, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Her grandson, R Balasubramanian, who also works as a farmer, considers her a boon for the family.

Balasubramanian shares, "Of course, I learnt everything from her. I've seen her work on the farm since I was a child and from class 10 until now I'm farming," as reported by The Hindustan Times.

In her initial days, Pappammal saved money by selling snacks and beverages from a provisional shop which she had inherited from her grandmother.

After saving some money, she bought 10 acres of land to cultivate pulses and corn. Her family members do not recall a single day when she has not worked. Her day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am, she could be spotted in the field working where she continues to work until the afternoon.

Also, she has been associated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in its education and other related activities in the past. According to her family members, her active lifestyle and food habits keep her healthy at this age.

