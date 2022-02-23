All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
10-Yr-Old From Kerala Enters India Book Of Records, Plays Tabla For Longest Duration

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

10-Yr-Old From Kerala Enters India Book Of Records, Plays Tabla For Longest Duration

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  23 Feb 2022 6:37 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Parvathy Unnikrishnan started learning tabla four years back when she was seven. For setting the record, she played the tabla in different 'layas' for 46 minutes and 36 seconds.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Parvathy Unnikrishnan, a class 5 student of Kerala's Ernakulam district has earned her spot in the India Book of Records for playing the tabla for the most prolonged duration. The 10-year-old started learning tabla four years back when she was seven. For setting the record, she played the tabla in different 'layas' for 46 minutes and 36 seconds on January 19.

A student of Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Eroor, explored her passion for tabla during the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. While many kids spent this time recounting school day memories, Parvathy made sure to invest it in exploring her talent and interest.

Inspired By Father's Passion For Tabla

"I was inspired by my father's passion for tabla and started learning it four years ago. My teacher, Kalabhavan M R Sreejith, visits my home and teaches me, which has been a blessing during the COVID-19 lockdown. I aim to learn Indian music and practice music therapy to help terminally ill patients improve their mental health," Parvathy said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

Her father, P Unnikrishnan, is a hospital administrator and her mother Anu K Nirmal is the branch operations manager of Dhanlaxmi Bank.

While performing for the India Book of records, Parvathy accentuated all the constituents of traditional tabla performance, including Uthan, Peshkar, Kayadas and Chakradhar, symmetrically blending complex rhythmic cycles. She also played the tabla for Teen Taal in different 'Layas' with multiple Relas, Tukdas, Paran and Teehai for 46 minutes and 36 seconds. In addition, she attended an online class by tabla maestro Anuradha Pal during the lockdown.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Govt To Enhance Road Safety Measures, Adopt Best Practices To Prevent Traffic Crashes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
India Book of Records 
Tabla player 
Kerala Kid 
Tabla record 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X