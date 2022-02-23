10-Yr-Old From Kerala Enters India Book Of Records, Plays Tabla For Longest Duration

Parvathy Unnikrishnan, a class 5 student of Kerala's Ernakulam district has earned her spot in the India Book of Records for playing the tabla for the most prolonged duration. The 10-year-old started learning tabla four years back when she was seven. For setting the record, she played the tabla in different 'layas' for 46 minutes and 36 seconds on January 19.

A student of Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Eroor, explored her passion for tabla during the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. While many kids spent this time recounting school day memories, Parvathy made sure to invest it in exploring her talent and interest.

Inspired By Father's Passion For Tabla

"I was inspired by my father's passion for tabla and started learning it four years ago. My teacher, Kalabhavan M R Sreejith, visits my home and teaches me, which has been a blessing during the COVID-19 lockdown. I aim to learn Indian music and practice music therapy to help terminally ill patients improve their mental health," Parvathy said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

Her father, P Unnikrishnan, is a hospital administrator and her mother Anu K Nirmal is the branch operations manager of Dhanlaxmi Bank.



While performing for the India Book of records, Parvathy accentuated all the constituents of traditional tabla performance, including Uthan, Peshkar, Kayadas and Chakradhar, symmetrically blending complex rhythmic cycles. She also played the tabla for Teen Taal in different 'Layas' with multiple Relas, Tukdas, Paran and Teehai for 46 minutes and 36 seconds. In addition, she attended an online class by tabla maestro Anuradha Pal during the lockdown.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Govt To Enhance Road Safety Measures, Adopt Best Practices To Prevent Traffic Crashes