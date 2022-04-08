Jharkhand: Over 20 Zomato Workers Protest Against Low Salary In Jamshedpur

Around 400 Zomato delivery workers have gone on strike in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur due to a newly-introduced system that is affecting their livelihood. Since April, they have put a halt on their services to protest against the 'GIGS' System, under which employees who book more orders will get the necessary incentives and benefits for their work.

The recent development comes at a time when India is facing a fuel price surge. Not just in Jharkhand, Zomato workers in Kerala protested against the scheme in March this year, asking the food aggregator platform to pay their wages and put forward the incentives for all the delivery agents and not only for those who tend to pick up more gigs and complete them.

Halved Earnings Affecting Livelihood

Recently, a page on Instagram run by the 'Jharkhand App-Based Transport Workers' Union' shared a post on the workers' plight. The videos and photos show the workers asking the platform to listen to their demands. Currently, the new system has replaced the old pay card, which was beneficial for the delivery agents. "The main problem is with the rate card. Under the old system, our final salary used to be an amalgamation of the incentives and the payouts for the duration of our employment. However, under the 'GIGS' system, our earnings are halved, which is proving detrimental for our livelihood," a worker said.









As a result, many workers are struggling to make their ends meet. Despite meeting with the team leaders four times, their requests are going on deaf ears and over 20 workers' IDs have been terminated. In light of this, they have listed down the demands that should be looked at immediately. They include reinstating the workers' ID cards, and the Gigs System to be replaced with the old rate and pricing system, the approval should be given in writing as verbal acceptance will be unacceptable. "The city office of Zomato workers should be instituted in Jamshedpur city and all personnel working should be given the status of 'workers' instead of "delivery partner," said the demands.

