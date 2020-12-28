UP: Youth Push Eatery Owner, Son Into Boiling Oil Pan For Asking To Pay For Samosas

In a horrific incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, an eatery owner and his son were pushed into a pan of boiling oil by a group of young people, after they were asked to pay for the food they had eaten.

On Saturday, December 26, the accused, Mukul, and his friends stopped at the snack shop under a flyover in Gomtinagar and asked to serve puris and samosas.

After serving, when the owner Ramnath Yadav asked the group to pay for the food, they attacked Yadav and his son, Pradeep, in a fit of rage, reported Times of India. During the brawl, they pushed the duo towards the pan of boiling oil. The pan overturned, and the father-son duo suffered severe burn injuries.

Seeing the locals approaching, the accused immediately fled from the spot. The victims were rushed to city's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

An FIR has been registered against the accused. They have been booked under Section 334 (voluntarily causing hurt), 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Station House Officer, Dheeraj Kumar Singh told the media.

A similar incident was reported from Etah last week, where a youth shot a Dhaba owner in the leg over being served cold chapati.

According to the victim's complaint, the two youths came to his Dhaba near the bus station and ordered food. While having the food, they alleged that they have been served cold chapatis and picked up an argument with him.

During the argument, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. The bullet hit the owner on his right leg.

