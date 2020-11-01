Trending

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises 'Love Jihad' Pitch, Warns Criminals With "Ram Naam Satya Journey" For Disrespecting Women

Adityanath said posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings adding that his government is working on a stringent law against 'Love Jihaad'.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   1 Nov 2020
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Credits: NDTV 

Citing Allahabad High Court's remark that conversion of a woman solely for the marriage was unacceptable, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is working on a stringent law against 'Love Jihaad'.

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming by-elections, Adityanath warned that those who do not stop the conversion practice and disrespect women, their 'Ram Naam Satya (a Hindu funeral chant) journey will begin.
"I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect. If you don't mend your ways, your 'Ram Naam Satya' journey will begin. We will go to every extent to make this operation a success. The posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings,"
The Indian Express quoted Adityanath as saying.
'Love Jihaad' is a terminology used by Hindutva groups to allege that Muslim men, either forcefully or by guile, marry Hindu women with the sole purpose of converting them to Muslims.
The Uttar Pradesh government drew massive flak over their weak response to the increasing number of rapes and safety of women in general.
In August, the CM had directed senior officials of the state Home Department to come up with a plan to stop incidents of 'love jihad', and following multiple cases were reported from different parts of the state. Officials are asked to prepare a strategy and further work on its implementation wherever required.

The court remarked while dismissing a plea filed by a newly married couple. The couple got married in July, but the family members of the woman were interfering in their affair. The couple had approached the court to direct the police and the father of the woman to stop disturbing their marital life.

Dismissing the petition, the court said the petitioner first converted her religion on June 29. After one month, they solemnised their marriage on July 31, which reveals that the said conversion has taken place only for marriage. The court referred to the 2014 case of Noor Jahan Begum in which the High Court had held that conversion just for marriage was unacceptable.

"The court's verdict will be followed, and will ensure the honour and dignity of women," Adityanath added.

Earlier, National Commission for Women chief, Rekha Sharma came under massive criticism on social media for her discussion on 'rise in love jihad' cases, along with women safety issues with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

