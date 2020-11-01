UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises 'Love Jihad' Pitch, Warns Criminals With "Ram Naam Satya Journey" For Disrespecting Women

Citing Allahabad High Court's remark that conversion of a woman solely for the marriage was unacceptable, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is working on a stringent law against 'Love Jihaad'.



Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming by-elections, Adityanath warned that those who do not stop the conversion practice and disrespect women, their 'Ram Naam Satya (a Hindu funeral chant) journey will begin.

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS

'Love Jihaad' is a terminology used by Hindutva groups to allege that Muslim men, either forcefully or by guile, marry Hindu women with the sole purpose of converting them to Muslims.



The Uttar Pradesh government drew massive flak over their weak response to the increasing number of rapes and safety of women in general.

In August, the CM had directed senior officials of the state Home Department to come up with a plan to stop incidents of 'love jihad', and following multiple cases were reported from different parts of the state. Officials are asked to prepare a strategy and further work on its implementation wherever required.