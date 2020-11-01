UP CM Yogi Adityanath Raises 'Love Jihad' Pitch, Warns Criminals With "Ram Naam Satya Journey" For Disrespecting Women

Devyani Madaik
Citing Allahabad High Court's remark that conversion of a woman solely for the marriage was unacceptable, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is working on a stringent law against 'Love Jihaad'.
The court remarked while dismissing a plea filed by a newly married couple. The couple got married in July, but the family members of the woman were interfering in their affair. The couple had approached the court to direct the police and the father of the woman to stop disturbing their marital life.
Dismissing the petition, the court said the petitioner first converted her religion on June 29. After one month, they solemnised their marriage on July 31, which reveals that the said conversion has taken place only for marriage. The court referred to the 2014 case of Noor Jahan Begum in which the High Court had held that conversion just for marriage was unacceptable.
"The court's verdict will be followed, and will ensure the honour and dignity of women," Adityanath added.
Earlier, National Commission for Women chief, Rekha Sharma came under massive criticism on social media for her discussion on 'rise in love jihad' cases, along with women safety issues with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
