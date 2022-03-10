With UP Throne Safe, Is Yogi Now Eyeing The Big Ticket To PM's Position In 2024?

All section
With UP Throne Safe, Is Yogi Now Eyeing The Big Ticket To PMs Position In 2024?

Image Credit: Wikipedia

34,  10 March 2022 8:50 AM GMT

BJP is set to retrain Uttar Pradesh by safely securing more than 260 seats in the state, where the majority mark for 403 seats is 202. Retaining UP is a major victory for BJP that looks to return to power after the national elections in 2024.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a consecutive victory in the state for the first time in a row. With over 260 seats on its side, if BJP puts Yogi Adityanath back on the throne, he would become the first-ever Chief Minister from BJP to serve two tenures in a row. With this, if Yogi Adityanath keeps the Chief Minister's position, he becomes the first-ever CM in the last 36 years to hold back-to-back tenures. However, the larger question at hand is if CM Yogi Adityanath is on his way to succeeding Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming national elections in 2024.

Amit Shah Or Yogi To Succeed PM Modi?

PM Modi would be 73 years old in 2024, and as per the BJP history, they have never floated a PM above 75 years. Therefore, the next pick for the position is on the lookout. While several people contest that Amit Shah, who acts as the eyes and ears of PM Modi in his current tenure, might take the baton and stand for India's most important political position. On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath has proved his mettle as the Chief Minister for one of India's most important states. While speaking to The Logical Indian, one of the residents from Uttar Pradesh said, "After Yogi took over as the Chief Minister for the state, there have been several developmental initiatives that took place. For instance, the concept of pink police came to Kanpur only after he came".

Uncanny Similarities Between Modi And Yogi



While people understand that Yogi has radical Hindu beliefs, the common public sentiment chooses him over the rest because of how he has developed the state. Like Modi, Yogi is a strong political leader and keeps a tight grip on the political administration. On a personal front, Yogi and Modi both live alone and have no family or children, thus steering them clear of taking undue privileges for their benefit.

Political analysts believe that even though Yogi is competent enough to become the Prime Minister, there is a lot of grooming that he must undergo to become the best-suited choice. There are uncanny similarities between CM Yogi and the CM that Narendra Modi was in Gujarat. Both have been rabble-rousers; both are good orators and can connect with the people more than any other leader in the BJP.

