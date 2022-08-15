Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Finally Recedes Below Danger Mark As Nearly 7,000 Evacuees Seek Shelter, Food

Officials revealed that Yamuna's water level in Delhi again receded below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on August 14 and is now set to dip further.

On August 12, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres at approximately 4 pm due to heavy rain in the upper catchment areas. It kept flowing over the danger mark for more than a day, resulting in authorities deciding to evacuate approximately 7,000 people from low-lying areas.

Yamuna Flowing Over Danger Mark

However, the water level of Yamuna once again fell under the danger mark on August 13.

Meanwhile, the flood control room stated the water level went from 205.88 metres at 8 pm on August 13 to 204.83 metres on August 14. As per a forecast, the water level will continue downward, as reported by News18.

CM Kejriwal Sets Guidelines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to avoid the Yamuna river banks and help the administration by showing total cooperation.

"The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi; my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the river banks. We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation," Kejriwal tweeted.

दिल्ली में यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है, सभी से मेरी अपील कि नदी के किनारों की तरफ़ जाने से बचें। यमुना के आस-पास रहने वाले लोगों के लिए हमने पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त कर रखे हैं। सरकार और प्रशासन का सहयोग करें। हम स्तिथि पर नज़र बनाए हुए हैं और किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं https://t.co/1CqQeESa1a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2022

The low-lying parts near Akshardham Temple and Mayur Vihar Phase I recorded flooding amid the overflowing river.

Approximately 5,000 of the 13,000 individuals living in low-lying parts near the river were moved to tents erected near Hathi Ghat, Commonwealth Games Village and on Link Road. Meanwhile, approximately 2,000 people were also moved to safer places in the northeast district, East Delhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amod Barthwal announced.

Karawal Nagar SDM Sanjay Sondhi announced that as many as 2,000 people had been relocated to higher ground in his district, and food, drinking water and other daily essentials were being provided to them with the help of NGOs.

