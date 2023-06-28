Wrestlers Move Delhi Court, Seek Copy Of Chargesheet Against WFI Chief

The long-standing protest in Delhi against Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the renowned wrestlers of India has appealed to the Delhi court on Monday to seek a copy of the charge sheet. On April 28, Friday, Delhi Police agreed to file FIR against Singh and his other coordinates on the ground of sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Later, on June 15, Delhi Police took action and filed a charge sheet under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Another FIR was filed under POCSO Act on the basis of allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by a minor wrestler.



Wrestlers Call Off Protest

As per the report by ABP Live, along with the former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the wrestlers have allegedly accused others, including Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) under sections 109, 354, 354-A, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

However, in the case of the minor wrestler, the police due findings, and the minor's father admits that they purposely filed a 'false' allegation. There Delhi Police seeks the cancellation for the same.

"In the POCSO matter, after the completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173, CrPC, requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant i.e the father of the victim and the victim herself," stated by Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa.

So far, wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia have decided to call off the protest and trust the judiciary of India for further developments. There have been many instances when these wrestlers actively showed their presence on social media handles like Twitter to display their gratitude for the quick responses by the court and police.

Also Read: IMF Working On Global Central Bank Digital Currency Platform