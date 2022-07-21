All section
Worlds Most Powerful Passports 2022: India Ranks 87th As Japan, Singapore & South Korea Grab Top Spot

Image Credit: Pexels and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

World's Most Powerful Passports 2022: India Ranks 87th As Japan, Singapore & South Korea Grab Top Spot

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  21 July 2022

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to the Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport held its fourth-worst post in the world and has not gone up in rankings from a year ago, providing access to just 32 destinations.

Japan, Singapore and South Korea currently have the 'most powerful passports' compared to other nations across the globe. According to the Henley Passport Index of 2022, which ranked 199 nations as per the number of destinations their holders can access instead of a prior visa, the nations mentioned above have grabbed the top three spots. Among other top-ranked nations are primarily European countries, the United States of America (USA) and also the United Kingdom (UK).

India, Mauritius and Tajikistan have all been ranked 87th, with its passport giving access to 67 nations. China and Bolivia tied for the 69th spot on the list, with each passport providing access to 80 different destinations. When it comes to Bangladesh, the country occupies the 104th position, reported IndiaTV.

Worst Ranked Passports Globally

According to the Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport held its fourth-worst post in the world and has not gone up in rankings from a year ago, providing access to just 32 destinations. India's close neighbour is also ranked only higher than conflict-ravaged Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, which are sitting bottom in this year's ranking.

The Afghan passport holders have access to just 27 destinations, with the passport having one of the lowest visa-free scores. Among other bottom-of-the-list nations, the holders of Iraqi passports can gain entry to a mere 29 nations and those of Syrian passports to 30.

What Is 'Powerful Passport'?

This entire ranking is established on data from the International Air Transport Association, which keeps a check on the world's largest travel information database. It is enhanced by extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

The top spot has been taken by Japan, with the country's passport providing its holders' access to 193 destinations. Next in line are Singapore and South Korea, whose passports provide access to 192 countries, followed by Germany and Spain, with their passports having a visa-free score of 190.

Also Read: Commerce Ministry Announces New Work From Home Rules In India- Here's All You Need To Know

Passport 
Indian Passport 
VISA 

