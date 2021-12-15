All section
Photo Credit: Wikimedia

The Logical Indian Crew

World's Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi Beats Putin, Biden & Imran Khan In Survey

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  15 Dec 2021 9:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to the international survey, PM Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired man in the world, ranked above several world leaders like Imran Khan, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi overtook numerous world heavyweights and celebrities to retain his eighth spot on YouGov's World's Most Admired Men for 2021. As per the international survey, the Indian PM is the eighth most admired man on the planet and is ranked ahead of top world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma and Pope Francis among several others.

YouGov List For World's Most Admired Men 2021

For the second year running, former US President Barack Obama retained the top position on the list as the world's most admired man. Obama had overtaken the no.1 position from American business tycoon Bill Gates in 2020, who held the top spot on numerous occasions. However, the co-founder of Microsoft has now slipped down to the second position, followed by the President of China Xi Jinping in third. Other key names on the list include footballer Christiano Ronaldo, star actor Jackie Chan, business tycoon and tech genius Elon Musk, football sensation Lionel Messi in the remaining top 10 positions.

As per YouGov, they surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 different nations and territories to compile the list for 2021. Furthermore, the polling took place online in nations that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world's population.

Global Leader Approval Tracker

Back in November, PM Modi had topped the 'Global Leader Approval Tracker' released by American research firm Morning Consult, with the biggest percentage of ratings. As per the data released by the firm, Narendra Modi was ranked the most approved leader in the world with a score of 70 per cent, closely followed by Mexico President López Obrador on 66 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 58 per cent.

Also Read: SC Asks Centre, States To Begin Process Of Issuing Voter ID, Ration & Aadhaar Cards To Sex Workers

