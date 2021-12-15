World's Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi Beats Putin, Biden & Imran Khan In Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi overtook numerous world heavyweights and celebrities to retain his eighth spot on YouGov's World's Most Admired Men for 2021. As per the international survey, the Indian PM is the eighth most admired man on the planet and is ranked ahead of top world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma and Pope Francis among several others.

YouGov List For World's Most Admired Men 2021

For the second year running, former US President Barack Obama retained the top position on the list as the world's most admired man. Obama had overtaken the no.1 position from American business tycoon Bill Gates in 2020, who held the top spot on numerous occasions. However, the co-founder of Microsoft has now slipped down to the second position, followed by the President of China Xi Jinping in third. Other key names on the list include footballer Christiano Ronaldo, star actor Jackie Chan, business tycoon and tech genius Elon Musk, football sensation Lionel Messi in the remaining top 10 positions.

As per YouGov, they surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 different nations and territories to compile the list for 2021. Furthermore, the polling took place online in nations that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world's population.

World's Most Admired Men 2021 (11-20)



11. Warren Buffett 🇺🇸

12. Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳

13. Donald Trump 🇺🇸

14. Shahrukh Khan 🇮🇳

15. Amitabh Bachchan 🇮🇳

16. Pope Francis 🇦🇷

17. Imran Khan 🇵🇰

18. Virat Kohli 🇮🇳

19. Andy Lau 🇨🇳

20. Joe Biden 🇺🇸https://t.co/oBV8X1gh6E pic.twitter.com/APcMTylDst — YouGov (@YouGov) December 14, 2021

Global Leader Approval Tracker

Back in November, PM Modi had topped the 'Global Leader Approval Tracker' released by American research firm Morning Consult, with the biggest percentage of ratings. As per the data released by the firm, Narendra Modi was ranked the most approved leader in the world with a score of 70 per cent, closely followed by Mexico President López Obrador on 66 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 58 per cent.



Also Read: SC Asks Centre, States To Begin Process Of Issuing Voter ID, Ration & Aadhaar Cards To Sex Workers