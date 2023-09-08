India Unveils World's First Portable Disaster Hospital: A Game-Changer For Emergency Healthcare

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
This extraordinary facility, consisting of 72 versatile cubes, can be swiftly airlifted to disaster-stricken areas, delivering critical medical aid when it's needed most.
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
In a groundbreaking development, India has introduced the world's first portable disaster hospital, revolutionizing emergency healthcare capabilities. This extraordinary facility, consisting of 72 versatile cubes, can be swiftly airlifted to disaster-stricken areas, delivering critical medical aid when it's needed most. This pioneering endeavor is an integral part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious "Project BHISHM" (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri), unveiled in February 2022, which aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and disaster response across the nation.