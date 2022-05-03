All section
A Downward Spiral: Indias Falling Rank In Press Freedom Is A Major Concern

Image Credit: Unsplash

A Downward Spiral: India's Falling Rank In Press Freedom Is A Major Concern

India,  3 May 2022 7:05 AM GMT

World Press Freedom Day on May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. In 2021, India ranked 142 out of 150 countries on the World Press Freedom Index.

The World Press Freedom Index calculates the freedom of journalists, news analysts and internet users in each country. Unfortunately for India, the rank has consistently shown a negative spiral. India had ranked 122 out of 180 countries in 2010, then fell to 132 in 2012 and 2021, the position further degraded to 142 out of the total. The World Press Freedom Index is calculated by a Paris-based organisation, 'Reporters Sans Frontiers', highlighting the level of independence media broadcast has in a country. The results are based on seven parameters:

  • Pluralism
  • Media independence
  • Environment and self-censorship
  • Legislative framework
  • Transparency in the sourcing of information
  • Infrastructure for the production of information
  • Abuses or assaults against journalists in the field

Reasons For A Low-Rank

Journalists in India are often targeted online and on-ground. RSF mentioned that those who dare to challenge the government's ideology are often targeted to be anti-Indian. The Committee to Protect Journalists mentioned in a report that in 2021, four journalists were 'murdered' while six were detained on 'anti-state charges'. Moreover, CPJ's 2021 prison census showed that 293 journalists were jailed for their work globally.

Additionally, internet shutdowns in India rose from 31 in 2016 to 89 in 2021. In the last four years, most internet shutdowns were targeted at mobile services aggregators, IndiaSpend mentioned. India is entering the phase where social groups tend to spread disinformation based on emotional and identity factors rather than basing it on facts.

Rankings Of Neighbouring Countries

China ranked 177 out of 180 countries, while countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka ranked 145, 152 and 127. European countries like Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands showed the best press freedom globally.

However, on India's low rank in the WPFI, NITI Aayog mentioned several experts had raised concerns over the ranking criteria. While the government pointed out questions about the objectivity and transparency of the index, India's declining rank since 2010 is a cause of concern that threatens freedom of speech.

Also Read: Healthcare For All: LGBTQ-Inclusive Health Cover Is A Must In Corporates

