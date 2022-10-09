World Post Day 2022: Bring The Focus Back On Post's Potential To Address Climate Crisis Globally

With the advent of the internet and instant messaging services, postal services may appear dated; however, it is an integral part of a region's connectivity, particularly in areas with little to no digital footprint. As a result, it is critical to comprehend why World Post Day is observed each year on October 9.

According to the United Nations (UN), World Post Day is observed on the anniversary of the founding of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

As per News 18, World Post Day's theme this year is 'Post for Planet', about raising awareness of the post's potential to address the climate crisis and driving overall resource mobilization across sectors.

World Post Day: History & Significance

The Univeral Postal Union (UPU) Congress in Tokyo, Japan, declared the day World Post Day in 1969. This was the inspiration behind the event, which was created to promote new postal products and services.

Several countries' postal services use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services, with some countries even declaring the date a holiday.

The purpose of this holiday is typically to promote several programs that help the general public comprehend the significance of the postal system in a nation and its enormous contribution to nations' social and economic growth. Typically, they are held to introduce or advertise new postal goods and services.

More than 150 nations observe World Post Day in various ways, according to the UN's observances list page. The day is also used by other nations to honour their postal workers. There are also things like philatelic exhibitions, fresh stamps, and date cancellation markings.

