All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
World Milk Day: Heres How Amul Products Keep Adapting To Changing Market To Remain On Top

Image Credit: Amul.com (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

World Milk Day: Here's How Amul Products Keep Adapting To Changing Market To Remain On Top

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

India,  1 Jun 2022 7:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On World Milk Day, observed on June 1, here's a look at the evolution of Amul products, which transformed the milk industry of India since Independence and continues to do so.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amul is a dairy cooperative started by the government initiative in 1946. Handled by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), Amul's innovations led to India's White Revolution in the 1950s-60s. It has expanded its market from just milk products to organic food products such as whole wheat and cereals. It has also entered the international food processing market through potato production and will launch its pulses and rice.

Taking Over The Milk Industry

Through the efforts of Verghese Kurien, Tribhuvandas Patel and H M Dalaya, Amul revolutionised the milk industry with the innovation of skimmed milk powder from buffalo milk. This was done as Amul had promised to buy all the milk from local producers, but the easily spoiled nature of milk posed a challenge. It led to Amul storing surplus milk and having more outreach, dominating the market in Gujarat. Following the momentum, Amul launched butter as its first milk product in 1955, challenging the Polson company's monopoly in the Bombay Milk Scheme. Further, it began marketing cheese powder in 1959 and processed cheese in the 1970s, leading to its incontestable hegemony over milk products, as cited in the IBS Centre For Management and Research (ICMR) India.

Diversifying Amul Products In The Market

Adapting to the emerging competitive market post-liberalisation and entry of private players in India, Amul remains essential. It has constantly been growing to participate in the market. Amul launched 'Amul Taaza' milk in tetra packs with Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) treated milk, becoming the leader in the packaged milk market without the cost of maintaining cold storage.

Amul was recognised in Rabobank's Global Top 20 Dairy Companies List in 2019. Recently, Amul started exporting potato snacks to foreign markets in the US, UAE, Canada, etc. According to the post by Index of Gujarat, it established a new potato processing plant with HyFun Foods, Iscon Balaji Foods and McCain Foods, investing almost ₹1,000 Crores. Amul has also announced its first organic product- whole wheat flour will enter markets in June this year while planning to incorporate rice, pulses, etc., as reported by the Mint.

One of the highlights of Amul products is its ability to localise and sustain its growth across diverse Indian states. As tweeted by Ruchir Shah, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals on May 29, Amul set up a stall to give Shrikhand and Puri combo to the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

Also Read: Kerala: Lesbian Couple Separated By Parents Get Reunited By High Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Amul 
World Milk Day 
India 
Milk Products 
Hegemony 

Must Reads

World Milk Day: Here's How Amul Products Keep Adapting To Changing Market To Remain On Top
The Logical Indian Reporting IAF On 3rd Position For Fighting Strength Was Based On Inauthentic Website
Kerala: Lesbian Couple Separated By Parents Get Reunited By High Court
'10 Years Of Hardwork In Ashes': UPSC Aspirant Misses Seat By 11 Marks In Last Attempt
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X