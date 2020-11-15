World leaders sent their warm wishes on the occasion of Diwali, a festival of lights.

Leaders including US President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President -elect Kamala Harris, US President Donald Trump, UK PM Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Australian PM Scott Morrison and many others took to Twitter greeting people on the festival day.

US President-elect Joe Biden tweeted, "To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman vice president in the US, extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, "HappyDiwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year."

President Donald Trump shared a picture of him lighting a lamp in the White House. In an official statement issued by the White House, he said, "The United States is a deeply faithful nation, and I am proud of my administration's work defending the constitutional right of all Americans to live and worship according to their conscience. Wherever Americans light diyas to celebrate Diwali, our nation shines bright as a beacon of religious liberty for all people."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to twitter and acknowledged the difficulties while celebrating amid pandemic in his wished, "Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas ! I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic."

Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas from Downing Street!



Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, also extended his wishes and said, "This brings you all my warmest greetings on the occasion of Diwali and, for those of you making a New Year, let me wish you a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead."



"Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating!" said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his tweeted.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison extended his greetings to "Australia's good friend @narendramodi. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali, a very happy festival of lights. Shubh Diwali."

