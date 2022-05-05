All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Worrying Signs! World Hunger Issues To Worsen After Spiking 25% Before Russia-Ukraine War

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Worrying Signs! World Hunger Issues To Worsen After Spiking 25% Before Russia-Ukraine War

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Others/World,  5 May 2022 7:25 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The global hunger crisis is “exploding” as the ongoing war in Ukraine sends prices of key staples even higher, following a 25% increase in food insecurity last year.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

With a 25 per cent increase in food scarcity last year, the global hunger issue is "exploding" as the conflict in Ukraine drives up the costs of vital necessities even more. The World Food Programme's top economics expert made the remark as the Global Network Against Food Crises cautioned that the hunger crisis is projected to "deteriorate considerably" this year. A measure of global food costs has reached a new high as the Ukraine conflict interrupts harvests and shipments from one of the world's largest crop and vegetable-oil providers."The globe is bursting with food insecurity," World Food Programme's Arif Husain was quoted as saying by YahooFinance on May 4.

93 Million People Suffered Acute Food Shortage In 2021

According to the reports, about 193 million people in 53 countries or territories experienced severe food scarcity in 2021, which means that a food shortage constituted an imminent danger to their existence or livelihoods. This increased from 155 million in 55 nations in 2021 and a new high in the six years since the study began.

Disputes in nations such as Ethiopia and Afghanistan have exacerbated problems, while economic disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak have limited food availability in over two dozen countries, according to an international alliance assessment. Severe weather, such as the extreme drought in Madagascar, is compounding.

A measure of global food prices has risen by roughly 75 per cent since mid-2020, surpassing levels experienced in 2008 and 2011 linked to global food shortages, putting stress on authorities from Sri Lanka to Peru.

War In Ukraine escalates Global Food Crisis

The annexation of Ukraine is also causing a surge in protectionism, with some exporters limiting abroad grain sales to safeguard domestic supply. According to the research, the war would have "serious ramifications" for global food security since millions of Ukrainians will be dislocated, and many import-dependent nations will be unable to get basic crops or fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia. It is also stifling world economic restoration from the epidemic.

"The conflict in Ukraine is supercharging a three-dimensional crisis — hunger, power, and finance — with terrible consequences for the world 's most susceptible people, governments, and growing economies," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the statement.

Early indications show that the food situation is intensifying. This year, the number of people suffering from hunger in 41 nations polled last year, plus Cabo Verde, will be over 180 million. While there is no prognosis for the remaining 12 nations, it implies an incremental 5 million hungry individuals in the countries where forecasts are currently in place.

In 2016, the European Union, World Food Programme, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation established the Food Crisis Network.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Victim Allegedly Raped By SHO Who Went To File Complaint

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
World Food Programme 
Global Network Against Food Crises 
Global Hunger 
Global Hunger Crisis 
Ukraine-Russia War 

Must Reads

Healthcare For All! Odisha To Come Up With India's 'First' Tribal Health Observatory
Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered
Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim
Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X