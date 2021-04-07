World Health Day: PM Modi Urges People To Follow Safety Measures, Focus On Fighting COVID-19

On the occasion of World Health Day on Wednesday, April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to focus on combating COVID-19 and take all necessary precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing their hands, and adhere to other COVID-related protocols. PM's appeal comes when the country is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19. In the last three days, the daily case count crossed one lakh mark twice, and for the first time since the outbreak, the fatalities are also rising at the same pace as the daily cases, In a tweet, PM Modi expressed gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night tirelessly to keep the planet healthy. He said it is also a day to reiterate our commitment towards supporting research and healthcare innovation, NDTV reported.

#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

In a series of tweets on World Health Day, PM Modi stressed the importance of battling COVID-19 and adhering to its guidelines. He also advised taking all necessary precautions to improve immunity and stay fit.

On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols.



At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

PM also pointed out that the government's initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure citizens had access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. He added that India is undertaking the world's largest vaccination drive to strengthen the battle against COVID-19.

The World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 under the World Health Organization's sponsorship (WHO). Since its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and implementation in 1950, the celebration has raised awareness about a specific health theme to highlight the area of concern for WHO.

Government Pushes For COVID Appropropriate Behaviour



Meanwhile, the central government will soon launch a "low-cost people's campaign (jan andolan)" to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour involving ministries, states and celebrities. "All central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," the Department of Personnel and Training said in an office memorandum. The campaign will run in several regional languages. The government has also come up with #Unite2FightCorona, which will be used for reaching the masses on social media. Apart from that, train tickets, Indian Premier League commentary and all government website will carry a COVID-19 safety message, Hindustan Times reported.

