Women Officers To Move Armed Forces Tribunal After Being Denied Permanent Commission

Several women Army Officers, denied Permanent Commission after the Supreme Court's order had approached the Armed Forces Tribunal against their release orders. The Indian Army had refused permanent commission for 28 women officers, and seven of them will approach the Tribunal.

On July 15, when the Army issued the release orders, one of the women officers said that orders for 77 other women officers were withheld.

Supreme Court's Order On Women Officers

The Supreme Court has intervened on the issue twice already, and women officers have been filing petitions for the same several times in a row. The Apex Court had mentioned that women officers could seek redressal from the Armed Forces Tribunal if needed. The Indian Express quoted one of the women officers who wished not to be named saying that the Judiciary has given two "landmark judgements", and said that "the Army had misinterpreted the judgement to suit its inferior motives and denied PC to 28 women officers and shown them the doors unceremoniously citing that they had not scored the required grade of 60 per cent".

Separate Selection Boards

In March this year, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Army to grant all short-service women officers who have scored more than 60 per cent with the permanent commission. Following this order, the Army had granted a permanent commission to 147 officers, in addition to the 277 whose tenure had previously been extended. The Army had set up a special selection board after the Supreme Court's last year ruling that all women officers who scored above 60 per cent would be given a permanent commission in all the non-combat streams.

In July, the Indian Army had issued a statement that women officers are being reconsidered after the Court's orders, and new results were being de-classified. However, it had also mentioned that the results of some officers were withheld because of administrative reasons.

