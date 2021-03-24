Trending

'Women No Longer Have Figure 8, Look Like Barrels': DMK Candidate Dindigul Leoni At Campaign Meeting

He compared women to cows and said they have become fat by drinking foreign cows' milk. "Earlier, when a woman lifted her child, they stayed put on the hip. But now they've become like barrels because of which they cannot carry their children on their hips," Leoni said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   24 March 2021 1:56 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-03-24T19:30:41+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
Women No Longer Have Figure 8, Look Like Barrels: DMK Candidate Dindigul Leoni At Campaign Meeting

Image Credits: OneIndia 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Dindigul I.Leoni made insensitive comments against women's body, during a campaign meeting on March 24. He compared them to cows and said that women have become fat by drinking foreign cows' milk.

"There are different types of cows, and then there are foreign cows, whom you have to milk using machinery. They can provide up to 40 litres of milk. Our ladies have become fat drinking this milk," Leoni can be heard saying in a video that went viral on social media.

He said that women had lost their shape. He added that earlier, women used to carry their children by their waist due to a specific body type. He then went on to say that women used to be 'thin and their hips would have curves.'

They 'no longer have figure 8' and increasingly have become like barrels, Leoni added.

"These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman's hip resembled the number 8. When she lifted her child, they stayed put on the hip. But now they've become like barrels because of which they cannot carry their children on their hips," Leoni said.

The DMK candidate faced netizens' wrath after the video clip of his speech went viral on social media for deriding women for their shape and weight. Several politicians took to Twitter retweeting the video and terming it as 'shameful.'



This is not the first time any politician has made outrageous comments on their women colleagues or women in general. At the time Leoni's video went viral, a recent video of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh went viral too, commenting on Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Banerjee's saree.

Ghosh made fun of Banerjee for lifting her saree up to show off her bandaged foot. Besides, he questioned who wore a saree in such a manner, and one would rather wear a Bermuda.

"What kind of saree is she wearing, which covers one leg and shows the other? If you want to put out your leg, why saree, wear a Bermuda, it can be seen," Ghosh can be heard saying in the video.



Also Read: 'Walk For Humanity': Karnataka Man Travels From Kanyakumari To Kashmir, Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian