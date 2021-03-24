'Women No Longer Have Figure 8, Look Like Barrels': DMK Candidate Dindigul Leoni At Campaign Meeting

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Dindigul I.Leoni made insensitive comments against women's body, during a campaign meeting on March 24. He compared them to cows and said that women have become fat by drinking foreign cows' milk.

"There are different types of cows, and then there are foreign cows, whom you have to milk using machinery. They can provide up to 40 litres of milk. Our ladies have become fat drinking this milk," Leoni can be heard saying in a video that went viral on social media.

He said that women had lost their shape. He added that earlier, women used to carry their children by their waist due to a specific body type. He then went on to say that women used to be 'thin and their hips would have curves.'

They 'no longer have figure 8' and increasingly have become like barrels, Leoni added.

"These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman's hip resembled the number 8. When she lifted her child, they stayed put on the hip. But now they've become like barrels because of which they cannot carry their children on their hips," Leoni said.

The DMK candidate faced netizens' wrath after the video clip of his speech went viral on social media for deriding women for their shape and weight. Several politicians took to Twitter retweeting the video and terming it as 'shameful.'

What a shame.. what milk does he drink? Does he know what happens to women's body post pregnancy or during hormonal changes? @KanimozhiDMK what do you like to say to this kind of male chauvinist? Is this the respect your party people have on women. https://t.co/7yMf5esqX0 — Gayathri Raguramm (@BJP_Gayathri_R) March 24, 2021





.@KanimozhiDMK Madame please get rid of womanizers like Dindigul Leoni, Vairamuthu etc in your party before you talk about women's safety.. pic.twitter.com/cVkGCQ8eGi — Vishwatma 🇮🇳 (@HLKodo) March 24, 2021





@KanimozhiDMK kindly restrain speakers like Dindigul Leoni from speaking in the manner they are. His comments about the hips of women and how they have ballooned are degrading. You must have seen the video.#TNElection2021 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) March 24, 2021

This is not the first time any politician has made outrageous comments on their women colleagues or women in general. At the time Leoni's video went viral, a recent video of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh went viral too, commenting on Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Banerjee's saree.



Ghosh made fun of Banerjee for lifting her saree up to show off her bandaged foot. Besides, he questioned who wore a saree in such a manner, and one would rather wear a Bermuda.

"What kind of saree is she wearing, which covers one leg and shows the other? If you want to put out your leg, why saree, wear a Bermuda, it can be seen," Ghosh can be heard saying in the video.





This is a state which reveres Ma Durga and worships her. Also, mothers dote on their children here, most of all their sons. And yet so much of misogyny displayed. Hope that the women of Bengal will ensure the exit of Dilip Ghosh from politics. — Priya (@priyaspotpourri) March 24, 2021

Puerile and misogynistic in Purulia. BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as vicious and vulgar as expected. The rottenest apples, the vilest of netagiri. What women politicians have to endure! If he can say this at a rally, as a party's state chief, imagine the language offstage. https://t.co/iMoUZN18Bu — nandita sengupta ‎نندیتا ‎ ‎سینگپتا (@nandibull) March 24, 2021





Also Read: 'Walk For Humanity': Karnataka Man Travels From Kanyakumari To Kashmir, Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors