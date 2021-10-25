Women In News As Subjects, Sources Drop To 14% In India In 2020: GMMP Report

The latest Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) reported that the overall percentage for women in the news as subjects and sources dropped to 14 per cent in 2020 in all media platforms, including print media, television and radio. In India, the research was coordinated by the Network of Women in Media. In 2015, the percentage of women was 21 per cent and 22 per cent in 2010. The research has been conducted every five years since 1995 and covers several aspects of the subject like women's presence, or absence, both in terms of media content and media workers. It also takes into account the bias or stereotyping in the selection of the news content.

India Was One of 116 Countries

The report revealed that more male reporters were deployed than female reporters across all major news topics, including gender. India was one of the 116 countries to participate in the sixth edition of the series. The report highlighted that only 14 per cent of the stories quoted mentioned women in 2020. Likewise, women as news sources also witnessed a sharp decline. Out of the total women presence in the news, sixty per cent belonged to the category of celebrities, artists, actors, writers, singers and the like. The prominence of women as spokesperson also declined from 15 per cent in 2015 to 8 per cent last year.

Women Journalists More Impacted With Job Loss

On the same lines, the report also mentioned that job loss and salary cuts in the wake of the pandemic impacted more women journalists than the opposite gender. The study noted that many journalists have moved on, not always by choice, from employment in major media organizations to independent journalism, which was more precarious. The 'prevailing situation' was assessed by structural scrutiny of news coverage on a single day worldwide.

