All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Women In News As Subjects, Sources Drop To 14% In India In 2020: GMMP Report

Image Credit: Pexels (Representational Image)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Women In News As Subjects, Sources Drop To 14% In India In 2020: GMMP Report

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  25 Oct 2021 2:31 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) report is the largest and the longest latitudinal study on gender in the world's media and covers aspects like women's presence or absence in media.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The latest Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) reported that the overall percentage for women in the news as subjects and sources dropped to 14 per cent in 2020 in all media platforms, including print media, television and radio. In India, the research was coordinated by the Network of Women in Media. In 2015, the percentage of women was 21 per cent and 22 per cent in 2010. The research has been conducted every five years since 1995 and covers several aspects of the subject like women's presence, or absence, both in terms of media content and media workers. It also takes into account the bias or stereotyping in the selection of the news content.

India Was One of 116 Countries

The report revealed that more male reporters were deployed than female reporters across all major news topics, including gender. India was one of the 116 countries to participate in the sixth edition of the series. The report highlighted that only 14 per cent of the stories quoted mentioned women in 2020. Likewise, women as news sources also witnessed a sharp decline. Out of the total women presence in the news, sixty per cent belonged to the category of celebrities, artists, actors, writers, singers and the like. The prominence of women as spokesperson also declined from 15 per cent in 2015 to 8 per cent last year.

Women Journalists More Impacted With Job Loss

On the same lines, the report also mentioned that job loss and salary cuts in the wake of the pandemic impacted more women journalists than the opposite gender. The study noted that many journalists have moved on, not always by choice, from employment in major media organizations to independent journalism, which was more precarious. The 'prevailing situation' was assessed by structural scrutiny of news coverage on a single day worldwide.

Also Read: New Membership Requisites With Congress; Abstain From Alcohol, No Party Criticism In Public

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Women 
Gender gap in media 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X