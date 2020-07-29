Homeless, Unable To Afford Flight, Woman Travels 1,800 Kms On Scooter To Meet Her Ailing Son

A 26-year-old woman, left homeless and jobless amid the coronavirus pandemic, rode from Maharashtra to Jharkhand on a two-wheeler to meet her five-year-old son who had not been keeping well.

Sonia Das, a resident of Bhatia Basti in Kadma travelled along with her friend, Sabia Bano, after she was informed by the family that her son had developed fever, reported Times of India.

She earlier urged the Jharkhand government to help her reach home but did not receive any response. She then contacted Maharashtra helpline number but had no success. With no help from the two state governments and realizing that passenger trains were also not running between Tatanagar and Pune, Das decided to ride to her home.

Das did not have sufficient amount to afford an air ticket. She recently lost her job amid the pandemic and was forced to vacate the rented accommodation due to non-payment.

The two friends left Pune on Monday and spent five days on the road, travelling to Jamshedpur, and reached the Steel City on Friday evening.



They were detained for a few hours by health authorities for COVID-19 test, and were later released after they tested negative for the infection but were asked to quarantine themselves at home.

"Thankfully, we did not face any problems and spent the nights in petrol pumps and dhabas. I am now desperate to hug my child. I am hoping that the quarantine period is over soon," Das told the media.

