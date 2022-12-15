All section
Cop Saves Day! Woman Officer Administers CPR To Elderly Who Collapsed On Road

Image Credits: Pexels and New Indian Express 

Trending
Madhya Pradesh,  15 Dec 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Since the video of the woman cop rushing to rescue the man has come out, it has gone viral and brought in several accolades to her for bringing back the man to life.

Police officers of the country are celebrated as protectors of life and property - proving this once again was an incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city. Amidst the busy city traffic, on December 12, a young woman police officer was seen resuscitating a 61-year-old retired electricity distribution company employee. Her timely medical attention and knowledge of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique saved the day.

Since the video of the woman cop rushing to rescue the man came out, it has gone viral and brought in several accolades to her for bringing back the man to life. However, the incident has also raised concerns about the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases affecting the young and the old equally.

A Lifesaver In Khaki

A traffic police officer Subedar Sonam Parashar turned out to be the lifesaver for 61-year-old Anil Upadhyaya after he collapsed in one of the busiest road crossings in Gwalior city on December 12. The woman cop was posted at her routine duty spot of Gole Ka Mandir Chauraha when suddenly a boy came running to her to inform her that an elderly was lying unconscious near the road crossing. Soon as she got the information, she rushed to the spot and saw people filming the situation rather than helping him.

Following the procedure she was taught during her police training, the young subedar administered CPR and was able to revive Upadhayaya, who had suffered a cardiac attack. After ensuring he had been given the necessary medical care, she accompanied him to a nearby private hospital in the police's Dial-100 first response vehicle. Sonam made it a point to keep talking to him and keep him conscious until they reached the hospital, where he was already undergoing treatment for diabetes and blood pressure-related issues.

Gratitude Ushered In

A report by the New Indian Express quoted Sonam saying that she had learned the technique multiple times at the Police Training College (PTC-Indore) and has also taught it in demonstrations conducted to school children in Gwalior. However, it was for the first time that she was put in a position to practically use it upon an individual and save a life.

Since the video went viral, Sonam has received accolades and appreciation from many, including the family of Anil Upadhyaya. In a surprise video call to Sonam, the State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra lauded her efforts and said that she's made the entire state proud. On the same line of thought, the Gwalior Superintendent of police (SP) stated that Sonam made the entire Madhya Pradesh police force proud and extended cash rewards for her life-saving act.

Also Read: Hats-Off! Cop Performs CPR & Saves Life Of Farmer Who Collapsed During Amaravati Padayatra

CPR 
Woman cop 
Gwalior police 
Cardiac Arrest 

