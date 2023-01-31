Woman Lands Job Three Days After Being Fired, Asks Netizens To Stay Optimistic Amid Mass Layoffs

In 2023, a wave of layoffs that affected thousands of workers around the world last year doesn't seem to be slowing down. Employers are being let go for a variety of reasons at IT giants as well as startups and mid-sized businesses.

In the midst of this, a woman who had been employed by the corporation was fired; nonetheless, she was fortunate to receive a job offer, and that too just three days after losing her prior position. People were pleased with her social media post about her trip.

‘Always Back Yourself’

Sharing her inspiring journey on Twitter, user babyCourtfits wrote: “Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO,” she wrote on Twitter. She added, “This is a reminder to always back yourself. Never let the opinions of others make you question who you are or should be (I’m saying this after letting myself wallow in self pity for several days).”

The user submitted her resume to another company the day she was fired, and within three days, she cleared three rounds of interviews to land a new job.

She ended the thread by saying, “I just want to thank everyone on here who sent me such kind and supportive messages the last week was a rollercoaster but I’m a stronger woman for it.”

Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO. — babyCourtfits (@2020LawGrad) January 29, 2023

Netizens React To Viral Tweet

The main tweet has had over 6.6 million views since it was shared a day ago, and the number is still rising. Many have commented on supporting the user for her new journey. A user named Jas commented, “I’m so happy for you”.

I’m so so happy for you!!❣️❣️ — jas (@jbriidges) January 30, 2023

Another user named Olee Neolee wrote, “What God has for you is for you! Congratulations love!”

The user’s story has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section. A user said, “My turn around time for finding a job is impeccable. I remember I had a similar timeline. Lost 1 job got a better one within 3 days.”

My turn around time for finding a job is impeccable. I remember I had a similar timeline. Lost 1 job got a better one within 3 days (I was already looking though) that’s why I can’t go back to not having my own office or being able to work from home!! What you want is out there. https://t.co/rjpFvpGU2B — حب نفسك اولا🪬 (@Wanderlustly__) January 31, 2023

Another named Mami said, “I went through something nearly identical in 2019. Can say it very much saved my life and validated my wavering self-confidence!”

I went through something nearly identical in 2019. Can say it very much saved my life and validated my wavering self-confidence! https://t.co/6tMrS3VKNd — Mami 🌎™️ (@FancyPantsless) January 30, 2023

The user’s tweet has shown internet users that losing hope amid the layoffs is not an option. Instead, there’s always hope of standing back up on your feet as long as one believes in themself and tries hard and sincerely for the next opportunity.

