Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud

In this day and age, most people think about themselves and go on about their own business. Empathy is a trait that not everybody possesses, and kindness is rare. But this LinkedIn post by Priyadarshini Nandini, a brand and marketing specialist, shows that there is still a place in the world for kindness with the simple gesture of giving!

In the post, she wrote, "On my flight today, the lady next to me appears to be someone who needs to count her pennies. Though it doesn't seem like the first time she has flown, she is shrunken into her seat."

Customer Service Creates Magic

The lady then asked the flight attendant for tea, and upon learning that it cost ₹150, the surprised woman decided not to buy anything. Priyadarshini then offered to buy her the tea, saying, "they make good masala tea," but the lady refused again.

She also asked the lady if coffee or juice would do but was met with another refusal. She then continued to write that the gentleman sitting on the side tried to convince her to get something to eat or have tea, but she stuck to no.

The lady then explained that she had a bad throat for the last few days and was avoiding outside food. Listening to this, the gentleman got up, opened the overhead bin, and pulled down a battered green backpack. Sometime later, he took out an orange and handed it to the lady, and she thanked him with a shy smile.

The story does not end here. After this act of kindness by the gentleman, the air hostess takes the readers by surprise with her sweet gesture. When the hostess finished serving all the passengers after about half an hour, she returned to her seat and placed a hot cup of masala tea and a packet of cookies on the lady's table. With a smile, she said, "you don't have to pay for it."

Priyadarshini added that this was a remarkable instance of how customer service and empowered service personnel can create magic.

Netizens Laud The Kindness

In a situation where people could've easily gone about their business, everyone involved went out of their way to help the lady. A user commented, "Customer service, yes. But what stands out in this post is human empathy. A volunteering co-passenger, an orange shared, a smile of assurance gifted, and a cup of tea served way above duty. Reminds me of the good old days of train travel when for the duration of the journey, co-passengers would become like family, sharing life stories over food and accommodating each others' baggage."

A user said, "Customer service, empathy, empowerment of service personnel, the human touch!" Another said, "A happy dose of positivity and human connection. Thanks for sharing." The display of empathy by Priyadarshini, the man who offered an orange, and the air hostess who served the tea for free have won the hearts of all!

