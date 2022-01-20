WithTheNuns:After Shocking Acquittal Of Franco Mulakkal, Women Post Handwritten Letters In Support Of Survivors

The recent acquittal of former bishop Franco Mulakkal shocked the entire country. On January 14, the additional district and sessions court in Kerala let him off of the rape charges against him. With one single judgment, the hopes of the Kuravilangad sisters to get justice was dashed.

The past few days have been nothing short of a nightmare. Many came forward and criticised the judiciary for not standing with the victim. According to The Quint, Sister Lucy Kalappura, expelled for lending support to the rape survivor, called it 'an insult to the judiciary.'



The internet became an unexpected solace in light of such bleak and hopeless times. Several women from different walks of life supported the nuns in Kerala by penning letters of solidarity and sharing them on social media.



'Avalkoppam' - With Her Always

Since last night, Twitter has been flooded with handwritten letters shared by users on the platform. They are posting them under the hashtags 'With The Nuns' and 'Avalkoppam'- which means 'with her always'.





The letters are addressed the survivor whose name has been put as 'X'. Sisters Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Neena Rose, Josephine Villoonickal, Ancitta Urumbil, and Alphy Pallsseril from Kuravilangad were also mentioned in the letter who stood with the victim in the case.



All of the letters were poignant and personal, as each of them represented their struggles with sexual abuse. "You have always been an inspiration for me right from the time I was a little girl. I empathise and stand in solidarity against a powerful and misogynist church," a user wrote.





Immense respect for the Nuns of Kuruvilangad...what solidarity! Taking on one of the most powerful global institutions. Salaams!#withthenuns #avalkoppam pic.twitter.com/lnKfb46Ht7 — Laxmi Murthy (@lax_always) January 19, 2022

Another user adds, "It takes incredible courage to speak out. The strength it must have taken to fight this case despite the backlash has been awe-inspiring. Hope future judgments have to take into consideration the victim's position and the power dynamics involved."



Movement Gains Momentum

The hashtags went viral on all social media platforms in a matter of hours. Actresses Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal took to Instagram to share their letters. "You are in our thoughts, in our hearts. You are safe, and you are loved," said Parvathy's post.





Franco Mulakkal's acquittal has set a sad precedent for future cases involving sexual abuse cases. The victim's condition was not taken into account, leading to the abysmal judgment. With such powerful moments, the sisters in Kuravilangad know that the entire country is standing with them, and they will win, no matter what.



