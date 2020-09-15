Speaking on Centre's August 31 notice ordering the removal of slum dwellings situated along Delhi's railway tracks, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured 48,000 slum dwellers that no shanties will be demolished until the government provides 'Pakka' houses to all, within the radius of 5 km.

Kejriwal said that as per the Social Provision Act, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB ) and the Parliament Act on rehabilitation, no one can remove jhuggis without providing Pakka Makan.

"I assure all my siblings living in the slums of Delhi that as long as your brother is alive, your house will not be destroyed," Kejriwal while addressing the Delhi legislative assembly.

My statement in Delhi Legislative assembly on eviction of 48,000 jhuggis in Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/gH6Q013xLR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2020



He also said the decision of removing the shanties in any way is not good, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as it carries the fear of turning into one of the hotspots.



Pitching for the collective solution on the matter, Kejriwal said, "As per the orders, Delhi government, Railway Board and Urban Shelter Board will work together to come out with a solution within four weeks," the media quoted him as saying.

The notice issued by the Centre directed the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings within three months. The Supreme Court had further stopped any other court from passing a stay order on their removal.

