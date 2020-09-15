Trending

Will Work With Centre To Provide 'Pakka Houses' To Slum-Dwellers: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that as per the Social Provision Act, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB ) and Parliament Act on rehabilitation, no one can remove jhuggis without providing Pakka Makan.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   15 Sep 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Will Work With Centre To Provide Pakka Houses To Slum-Dwellers: CM Kejriwal

Credits: India.com

Speaking on Centre's August 31 notice ordering the removal of slum dwellings situated along Delhi's railway tracks, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured 48,000 slum dwellers that no shanties will be demolished until the government provides 'Pakka' houses to all, within the radius of 5 km.

Kejriwal said that as per the Social Provision Act, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB ) and the Parliament Act on rehabilitation, no one can remove jhuggis without providing Pakka Makan.

"I assure all my siblings living in the slums of Delhi that as long as your brother is alive, your house will not be destroyed," Kejriwal while addressing the Delhi legislative assembly.


He also said the decision of removing the shanties in any way is not good, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as it carries the fear of turning into one of the hotspots.

Pitching for the collective solution on the matter, Kejriwal said, "As per the orders, Delhi government, Railway Board and Urban Shelter Board will work together to come out with a solution within four weeks," the media quoted him as saying.

The notice issued by the Centre directed the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings within three months. The Supreme Court had further stopped any other court from passing a stay order on their removal.

Also Read: New Economy Under Chinese Radar, Tech Start-Ups, Apps Being Watched: Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian