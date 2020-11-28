'Will Stay Till Farm Laws Aren't Withdrawn': Protesting Farmers Gather At Delhi's Nirankari Ground

The Nirankari Samagam ground at Delhi's Burari area has become the new epicentre of the ongoing farmers' protests.

On Saturday, farmers at the approved protest site at Nirankari ground said that their protests would continue as long as the Centre's farm laws are not rolled back. "Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul," news agency ANI quoted a farmer.

Farmers reiterated the focus on the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan', coined by the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965.

The saying has struck a chord with the farmers' current fight against the bills. They said just like the soldiers who have to fight at the border, they have to handle the situation at ground level.

#WATCH A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest here



Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/1t4OoVITCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Heavy security has been deployed at the area where protesters have gathered, and the necessary arrangements have been made. After facing tear gas, water cannons and clashing with security personnel, hundreds of farmers were given permission to enter the national capital on Friday to hold the demonstrations.



Till late Friday evening, farmers were indecisive about protesting at the Nirankari ground, as protestors at Singhu border said they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or the Jantar Mantar, News18 reported. The protest site was approved after a meeting between farmer leaders and the Police officers.

Carrying flags and slogans, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh began the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Thursday to hold a peaceful protest against the Centres new farm laws at a north Delhi ground.

Also Read: Farmers Protest: Boy Who Turned Off Water Cannon Charged With Attempt To Murder