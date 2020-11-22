Two Years After Major's Death, His Wife Completes Training, Set To Join Indian Army

Two years after Major Kaustubh Rane's death, his wife, Kanika Kaustubh Rane on Saturday was commissioned to the Indian Army, after she completed her training at the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

In August 2018, Major Kaustubh Rane was killed in Kashmir during an attempt to foil infiltration near the Line Of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district, about 125 km from Srinagar along with three other Indian soldiers - Riflemen Hameer Singh and Mandeep Singh, both from Uttarakhand, and Vikramjeet Singh from Haryana, The Indian Express reported.

Rane was awarded gallantry award last year for his services to the nation which Kanika had collected on his behalf. He is survived by his wife, his parents and son Agastya. Extending his legacy, Kanika, 29, who earlier worked as a project manager in a multinational company, cleared the Service Selection Board exam with merit last year.

In a video shared by the Defence PRO of Udhampur, Lieutenant Kanika Rane said that she joined the Army to fulfil his husband's dream and objectives. "I would not say it was an easy choice, especially given that my husband always asked me to pursue my dreams, my goals and my objectives. But I knew that had our places been switched, he would have also done the same for me. I am here to fulfil his objectives and the dreams he has left behind by being in his place. Had I been at his place, he would have done the same for me."

Dedicated to the Youth of India!

Mrs Kanika Rane who collected the gallantry medal of her braveheart husband #MajorKaustubhRane this year during the Investiture Ceremony at Udhampur, speaks to us today, as Lt Kanika Rane! @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/b6C7llxweZ — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) November 21, 2020

Speaking on the training, Kanika said mental strength was required more than the physical endurance. "I never ran even 100 meters before coming over here, and now I'm running 40kms, and it only through motivation, determination and resilience that it can be achieved," Kanika said. Mental courage and stamina could help overcome anything, she added.



Two hundred and thirty officer cadets, including 181 men and 49 women passed out from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday.

Also Read: Five Year Jail Term For Offensive Posts, Kerala Govt Makes Cyber Defamation Punishable