Who Was Sidhu Moose Wala? Story Of Singer-Turned-Politician From Punjab's Moosa Village

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joined the National Congress in 2021, right before the Punjab Assembly elections last year and had unsuccessfully contested the polls from Mansa constituency and had lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

The 29-year-old had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district. A famous Punjabi singer, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had labelled Sidhu Moose Wala a controversial figure as numerous of his songs allegedly promoting violence and gun culture had landed him in trouble.

Sidhu originally hailed from Mansa district's Moosa village of Punjab, and his mother is a village head. After he completed his electrical engineering degree from Punjab, the 29-year-old moved to Canada on a student visa back in 2016. Later in 2017, he released his first music called 'So High'.

Sidhu's Journey: From A Popular Singer To Joining Politics

The late singer had to face numerous cases over his songs, which allegedly promoted violence and gun culture. In 2020, the then Punjab government, led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh, had booked Sidhu under Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his music, reported Hindustan Times.

During the COVID pandemic, Moose Wala was also booked after a viral clip that allegedly showed him firing an AK-47 rifle inside a firing range.

In 2021, Moose Wala joined the National Congress right before the Punjab Assembly elections last year. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was Congress' chief during his induction in the state, had called Moose Wala an icon for the youth and an international personality.

However, things did not go as he hoped after Moose Wala faced a heavy defeat by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla by 63,323 votes.

The Congress leader was shot dead in a firing incident in the Mansa district in Punjab on May 29. The popular Punjabi singer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The entire incident took place only a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and over 420 other people.

