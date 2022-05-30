All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Who Was Sidhu Moose Wala? Story Of Singer-Turned-Politician From Punjabs Moosa Village

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Instagram/Sidhu_Moosewala and Instagram/Sidhu_Moosewala (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Who Was Sidhu Moose Wala? Story Of Singer-Turned-Politician From Punjab's Moosa Village

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Punjab,  30 May 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident in the Mansa district in Punjab on May 29. The popular Punjabi singer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joined the National Congress in 2021, right before the Punjab Assembly elections last year and had faced an unsuccessfully contested the polls from Mansa constituency and had lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

The 29-year-old had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district. A famous Punjabi singer, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had labelled Sidhu Moose Wala a controversial figure as numerous of his songs allegedly promoting violence and gun culture had landed him in trouble.

Sidhu originally hailed from Mansa district's Moosa village of Punjab, and his mother is a village head. After he completed his electrical engineering degree from Punjab, the 29-year-old moved to Canada on a student visa back in 2016. Later in 2017, he released his first music called 'So High'.

Sidhu's Journey: From A Popular Singer To Joining Politics

The late singer had to face numerous cases over his songs, which allegedly promoted violence and gun culture. In 2020, the then Punjab government, led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh, had booked Sidhu under Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his music, reported Hindustan Times.

During the COVID pandemic, Moose Wala was also booked after a viral clip that allegedly showed him firing an AK-47 rifle inside a firing range.

In 2021, Moose Wala joined the National Congress right before the Punjab Assembly elections last year. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was Congress' chief during his induction in the state, had called Moose Wala an icon for the youth and an international personality.

However, things did not go as he hoped after Moose Wala faced a heavy defeat by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla by 63,323 votes.

The Congress leader was shot dead in a firing incident in the Mansa district in Punjab on May 29. The popular Punjabi singer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The entire incident took place only a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and over 420 other people.

Also Read: Rich 1% Hold 22% Of National Income While 15% Indians Earn Less Than Rs 5,000 Per Month: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Punjab 
Congress 
Music 

Must Reads

Himachal Pradesh: Government's 'Jeevan Dhara' Becomes Lifeline For Remote Population
'Vaapsi' Livelihood Initiative: Enabling Rural India To Become Independent Through Innovative Solutions
Muslim Youth Did Not Assault And Cut off Sadhu's Hair In Madhya Pradesh, Video Viral With False Claim
Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X