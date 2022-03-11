WHO Warns About New Omicron+Delta Recombinant Virus After Study Finds First Solid Evidence

According to a recent study, the first solid evidence for a Delta and Omicron recombinant virus had been discovered. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has claimed that this was highly expected, with both Delta and Omicron COVID variants circulating widely. WHO has also assured that several studies are underway to understand its severity and transmissibility.

New Recombinant Virus

As per the recent examination conducted by the French institution Pasteur Institute, solid evidence for a Delta and Omicron recombinant virus was found. These analysis and data provide absolute confirmation of a genuine recombinant virus derived from the GRA/BA.1 (Omicron) + GK/AY.4 (Delta) lineages.

The recombinant virus was found in numerous areas of France and has been spreading since early January 2022. Furthermore, viral genomes with identical profiles have also been identified in Denmark and in the Netherlands.

Additional analysis and investigation are also required to further determine if these recombinants emanate from a single common ancestor or multiple similar recombination events.

WHO Speaks On Its Transmissibility And Severity

WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove took to Twitter recently and provided an update on this new virus. She said this is to be expected, especially with the intense circulation of delta and omicron. Van Kerkhove further added that WHO is closing tracking and discussing it.

During a press conference, the WHO official also asserted that currently, no changes are being observed in its severity and transmissibility, but several studies are underway on the topic. At this stage, testing remains critical.

Earlier, when people began the recombination virus as deltacron, the WHO official had said that the phrase "Deltacron", which suggests that Omicron and Delta have combined, is not a thing.

"In fact, what we think that it's a result of contamination that has happened during the sequencing process," she further stated.

She, however, clarified, claiming that an individual can be infected with different variants of SARS-CoV-2. The WHO technical lead also said that there have been examples of coinfection, in which people were infected with both influenza and Covid-19 "throughout this pandemic".

Is Deltacron A Lab Error?

At the start of 2022, experts had stated that an alleged hybrid COVID mutation dubbed "Deltacron" reportedly was discovered in a Cyprus lab is highly likely the result of lab contamination and no way a new worrying variant.

On the back of this, Cypriot media described it as having "the genetic background of the Delta variant along with some of the mutations of Omicron".

While it may still be likely for COVID-19 to genetically combine, it is rare, and scientists are analysing the discovery of the so-called "Deltacron" call it unlikely.

