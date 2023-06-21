WHO Flags 7 Indian-Made Cough Syrups In Its Probe On Contaminated Medicines

Indian pharmacy sector has come under the limelight after the issue posted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) probe that flagged 7 Indian manufactured cough syrups that are being supplied across the world. The investigation has flagged 20 medicines, out of which 7 are Indian-made and the rest are from Indonesia.

WHO has accused Indian pharmacies of the death of more than 300 people across the world caused by these flagged medicines, reported Livemint. Earlier, an unacceptable amount of diethylene and ethylene glycol has been found in cough syrups that can lead to acute kidney failure.South Africa is one of the major customers of the Indian pharmacy sector, and most of the deaths were allegedly reported in African countries.

The major producers of these intoxicated medicines are Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, Marion Biotech, and QP Pharma Chem. Last year as well, WHO accused Maiden Pharmaceuticals and requested the Indian government to look into the matter.

Children's Death In Gamibia

On October 2022, Indian Health Minister issued an "urgent investigation" into Maiden Pharmaceuticals after the death of 66 children in Gambia identified by WHO. However, both the Managing Director of Maiden and the Indian Health Minister contradict this accusation. Moreover, a letter by India's drugs controller general, V.G. Somani, to WHO states, "adversely impacted the image of India's pharmaceutical products across the globe, and caused irreparable damage to the supply chain of pharmaceutical products."

There have been various accusations linked to two syrups manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech by the Uzbekistan government and to Punjab-based QP Pharmachem by the Australian government in the past.

India has maintained its image in the pharma export market for years. Even during Covid, India successfully exported covid kits, medicines, and supplies globally. The Indian government has to be more considerate of these accusations to lead the market substantially.

According to data released from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), India's pharmaceutical industry has risen to 3.5% compared to last year, successfully reaching $25.3 billion in 2022-2023.

