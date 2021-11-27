All section
Caste discrimination
Wheelchair-Bound Man Reaches Singhu To Mark One Year Of Farmers Movement

Image Credits: Wikipedia (Representational) 

Trending
Delhi,  27 Nov 2021 10:46 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

The family brought their specially-abled son to the Singhu border to inspire people to "fight for their collective rights despite the challenges".

Ratandeep cannot walk, speak, eat or even defecate without assistance, but he reached the Singhu border on Friday, November 26, in a wheelchair to participate in the celebrations to mark one year of the farmers protest against the Centre's farm laws. That he is happy could be determined by his smile and gestures to his 45-year-old mother, Harpreet Kaur.

"He was a healthy kid till he was four-year-old. Meningitis caused permanent disabilities and changed his life," Kaur from Ludhiana said, according to The New Indian Express. "We could have left him with his grandparents, but it would not have been right as he cannot express his feelings in words. But I know he is excited being part of this movement," Kaur added.

"Are you happy, puttar (son)?" his father, Gurmeet Singh, asked. The 25-year-old looked at his mother, smiled and made a gesture that suggested he was delighted. The family brought their specially-abled son to the Singhu border to inspire people to "fight for their collective rights despite the challenges".

"His limbs do not work, he cannot speak but he is still here. He has contributed to the cause. It will give him confidence and inspire others," Kaur said. It was the second time Ratandeep and his family were here after December 26 last year.

"We could not often come because of the problem he faces outdoors. It is difficult when he has to urinate and defecate. There is no toilet for people like him here," Kaur expressed.

One Year Of Farmers' Protests

On Friday, November 26, farmers danced atop their tractors and took out symbolic marches, to mark one year of the movement against the three farm laws the government is set to withdraw formally.

Men and women, children and elderly carried flags of their farmer unions and raised slogans of victory "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Majdoor Kisan Ekta Zindabad" amid non-stop beating of drums.

The assembly area near the centre stage saw a large gathering like the early days of the protest.The attendees included business people, professionals, lawyers, teachers, among others, belonging to families of farmers.

