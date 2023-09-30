All section
Which Android Phones Will No Longer Support WhatsApp Starting October 24?

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

The Logical Indian Crew

Which Android Phones Will No Longer Support WhatsApp Starting October 24?

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Others/World,  30 Sep 2023 7:24 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

In a recent development, WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices starting October 24, 2023.

WhatsApp has cited technical limitations and the need to focus on providing a secure and reliable experience as the primary reasons behind discontinuing support for certain Android devices. The messaging giant regularly updates its app to incorporate new features and security enhancements, which can strain the capabilities of older smartphones.

WhatsApp will stop supporting Android devices running on versions prior to Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean). This means that if your Android phone is running on an older operating system, you will not be able to use WhatsApp after October 24, 2023. Devices using Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and older will be most impacted by this change.

Popular Devices on the Chopping Block:

Several Android smartphones, once considered popular, will no longer have WhatsApp support after the specified date. Some of these include:

1. Samsung Galaxy S2: A phone that once held the title of a flagship device, the Galaxy S2 will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

2. HTC Desire: Many users fondly remember the HTC Desire, but it, too, will be affected by this change.

3. LG Optimus: The LG Optimus series, known for its budget-friendly options, will no longer support WhatsApp.

4. Sony Xperia Arc: Sony Xperia Arc, a device that garnered praise for its sleek design, is also on the list of unsupported devices.

5. Google Nexus S: Even Google's own Nexus S will no longer have WhatsApp support, showcasing the advancement in technology since its release.

What Should Affected Users Do?

If your Android phone falls into the unsupported category, it's time to consider upgrading to a newer device or updating your Android operating system if possible. WhatsApp recommends upgrading to a device running Android 4.1 or later to continue using their services seamlessly.

WhatsApp's decision to discontinue support for older Android devices aims to ensure that its users have access to a secure and feature-rich messaging experience. While this change may inconvenience some users, it also emphasizes the importance of keeping both your smartphone and apps up to date to enjoy the latest features and security enhancements.

If you're still unsure whether your Android device will be affected, it's advisable to check the WhatsApp website or contact their customer support for further assistance. By staying informed and prepared, you can continue to connect with your loved ones and friends on WhatsApp without any interruptions.

