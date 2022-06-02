Stopping Harmful Online Activities! WhatsApp Banned Over 16 Lakh Indian Users' Accounts In April

All section
India,  2 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," WhatsApp said in a report.

Hate speech on social media platforms is increasing with the ever-expanding meta world and media organisations are doing ever so more to make their platforms as user-friendly as possible effectively.

As per the company's monthly disclosure report published on June 1, the online mobile messaging platform WhatsApp banned more than 16 lakh accounts of Indian users in April to prohibit any harmful activity on the application.

The company had banned 122 different accounts based on user complaints while barred 16.66 lakh accounts to stop harmful activity on the application, as per the disclosure made by the Facebook-owned messaging app for April 2022.

Attempts To Keep Hatespeech Off The Internet

"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," the WhatsApp report was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

As per the WhatsApp framework, the app bans any account whenever it is certain that the user is abusive.

WhatsApp said that its goal is to recognise and prevent abusive accounts as fast as possible, so identifying these accounts manually is absolutely not realistic. Instead, the report further added that the company uses an advanced machine learning system that effectively takes action to ban accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cases Reported By App On Users

WhatsApp revealed that it strikes down the account in numerous cases, including when an account keeps accumulating negative feedback, such as when other users on the app submit reports or block the specific account.

The report further added that the app's systems assess the account and take reasonable action after negative feedback is reported.

The online mobile messaging platform also makes use of machine learning and other analytical tools to identify "highly-motivated abusers" and ban them from the platform.

Also Read: Kota Man Receives Rs 35 Refund From Railways After 5-Yr Fight; Helps 3 Lakh Other IRCTC Users

