Here's What You Need To Do With Tricolor Flags After Independence Day Celebrations

The national flag is a symbol of national pride, and it has to be stored or disposed of with the same amount of respect shown while hoisting it. To ensure this, the Flag Code of India 2002 has set certain rules and regulations in place, with which an individual can respectfully set aside the flag after the celebrations.

These rules come into play particularly since this year saw the launch of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, which requested every Indian to hoist the national flag from their homes and other spaces to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence.

The Union Government had brought in several amendments in the Flag Code of India ahead of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The amendment in July 2022 permitted the national flag to be flown both during the day and at night, instead of the earlier rules, which suggested the flag be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset. A December 2021 amendment also made it possible to use not just handspun or handwoven flags but also machine-made polyester, cotton, wool, silk, and khadi flags.

Storing The Flag

In order to store the flag and reuse it for the next year, there is a conventional way to fold the flag. The flag must be folded horizontally in such a manner that the saffron and green bands would fold under the white band. While doing so, it should also be ensured that the strips of saffron and green are visible. After this, the white band must be folded from either side toward the centre so that it forms a square where the Ashoka Chakra and the saffron and green parts can be seen. It can then be safely stored off for the next time.





Disposal Of The Flag

If the national flag is damaged or soiled in any way, it can be destroyed, preferably by burning it in a private space or any other method that considers the dignity of the flag.

In the case of paper flags, it should be made a point not to discard them recklessly on the ground after the celebrations. The News Minute reported that it can be burned off or discarded in private in a similar manner to how a damaged flag would be handled, "keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag."

Ensuring The National Symbol Does Not Get Disrespected

Apart from the Flag Code Of India, which compiles relevant instructions, laws, and practices attached to the display of the flag, there are other sets of rules enlisted under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Violating these rules could lead to a fine or imprisonment for up to three years.

As per these rules, the national flag cannot be used as any form of drapery, with the exception of state funerals, armed forces or other paramilitary forces funerals. Similarly, it cannot be utilised for wrapping, carrying, receiving, or delivering things, except for the time it carries the flower petals before being unfurled as a part of Republic Day, Independence Day, or other national day celebrations.

It cannot be used as a portion of a costume, uniform, accessory, embroidery, any material worn below the waist, or even printed on any kind of dress material. It also cannot be used for covering statues, monuments, speakers' desks/platforms, vehicles, or buildings.

There should not be any form of lettering or inscriptions scribbled on the flag, and it should not be allowed to touch the ground, floor, or any trail of water intentionally. In terms of display, it cannot be intentionally shown the wrong way, which is the saffron down and green up.

