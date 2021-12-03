All section
Caste discrimination
West Bengal Secures $135 million Loan To Upgrade Power Distribution Network In Rural Areas

Image Credit: Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

West Bengal Secures $135 million Loan To Upgrade Power Distribution Network In Rural Areas

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  3 Dec 2021 8:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The West Bengal Electricity Distribution and Grid Modernisation project will strengthen distribution networks, invest in smart-grid technologies, and ensure financial sustainability of WBSEDCL.

The World Bank's Board of Directors approved a loan of USD 135 million to West Bengal to help improve the operational efficiency and reliability of electricity supply in selected areas in the state.

The state has been witnessing rapid economic development and as a result, the demand for electricity has also been growing. In fact, it has been growing at a rate of 4.5 per cent in the last five years. Meanwhile, the number of consumers served by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has went up by double over the past six years to almost 20 million consumers.

'Strain On Finances Of Discoms'

The World Bank said that the main increase has been in rural areas as the state has reached close to universal electricity access, reported Moneycontrol. The lender, however, has acknowledged how the increased demand has burdened the finances of electricity distribution companies (Discoms).

The COVID-19 crisis has added to this strain, as electricity demand from commercial and industrial sectors proportionally the largest sources of revenue for Discoms — has plummeted, it added.

Stability is Critical

"The pandemic has adversely affected the financial health of electricity distribution companies in India and in turn the financial health of the electricity generation companies," the World Bank's Country Director in India Junaid Ahmad said.

He added that the West Bengal Electricity Distribution and Grid Modernisation project will strengthen distribution networks, invest in smart-grid technologies, and ensure the financial sustainability of WBSEDCL. It could also serve as an example for other public distribution utilities across India, he said.

West Bengal 
World Bank 
Electricity 
Discom 

